Drizzle is a Ghanaian man living in the United States of America for about six years and works as a tractor-trailer driver

In an interview, Drizzle said he earns a weekly salary of $3000 (GH¢47,804) and can save $8000 (GH¢127,479)

He explained that one can make more money from truck driver depending on their number of years of experience

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian man living in the US said he makes $3000 (GH¢47,804) as his weekly salary and saves $8000 (GH¢127,479) each month as a truck driver.

According to Drizzle, he is a bachelor without children or any other family members in the United States of America, which enables him to save that much.

Ghanaian in the US, Drizzle tells DJ Nyaami his weekly earnings as a truck driver. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Drizzle said the salaries differ depending on the number of years in the job.

He explained that new drivers make less money until they have accumulated years of experience. Meanwhile, those who have done the job for more years earn higher wages.

Ghana in US wants to return home

According to Drizzels, despite the money he makes and the amount he can save, he hopes to resettle in Ghana soon.

“The US has helped me, but if I make some money, I will come back to Ghana to stay. We are only here to make money and not to stay forever. Although I left my business to travel abroad, I want to come back to Ghana.”

Drizzle also shared his challenges with his Liberian ex-wife, who sacked him from his home during winter. They finally divorced.

Watch the interview below:

Truck owner makes $12.5K in three days

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian living in the US said he owns four trucks and makes enough money.

According to David Appertey, he made $12500 in three days for hauling pallets from one State to another.

He added that the business is lucrative and that he has earned some good money since starting in 2018.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh