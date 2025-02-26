A Dormaa youth group, Bonokyempem Association, has reacted to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's eye accident

In a video, the group clarified matters and refuted claims that the Dormaahene has neglected Kofi Adoma Nwanwani

The group also demanded proof of Kofi's eye injury and pledged to support if Kofi's associates bring the evidence

A youth group in Dormaa known as Bonokyempem Association has reacted to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's eye accident.

The group at a press conference clarified matters and refuted claims that the Dormaahene had neglected the broadcaster after the incident.

Dormaa youth group demands evidence of Kofi's eye injury. Image source: Kofi TV

In the video, the group explained that the Dormaahene tried on various occasions to reach the broadcaster after the accident and support with US$5,000, an equivalent of GH¢77,305.65 but has since not been able to reach him since the broadcaster has not been responsive.

Additionally, the group asked Kofi and his associates to provide evidence of his eye injury so they could offer the necessary support.

Bonokyempem press conference

On Tuesday, February 2025, the Bonokyempem Association held a press conference to explain the events that led to Kofi's eye accident and events thereafter. The press conference was addressed by the President of the group, Gideon Fosu.

Watch the video below:

Gideon confirmed that Kofi was responsible for the coverage of the Kwafie festival and presented a budget of GH¢55,000 for his role in promoting the event.

Giving a breakdown of the budget, they said Kofi Adoma charged GH¢30,000 for Angel TV's coverage, and GH¢15,000 for GH¢10,000 for Magraheb, another vlogger.

Kofi was initially paid GH¢20,000 and was expected to receive the rest of the GH¢55,000 after the event. However, the unfortunate incident happened and the remaining amount was unpaid.

Scenes from Kofi Adoma's first review after the shooting incident. Image source: Kofi TV

Group unhappy with claims about Dormaahene

The group also registered their displeasure over some remarks made about the Dormaahene. They stated that the Dormaahene is not obligated to support Kofi despite public outcry.

They further thanked all persons and organisations who have donated to support Kofi's eye surgery.

Watch the video below:

Dormaa Youth Group blasted over Kofi Adoma

Netizens who saw the video were unhappy with the remarks from the youth group and criticised them in the comments section.

@MisMoe wrote:

"I don't see any sense in this press conference, especially where the group demands evidence before they can help. What are you trying to justify?"

@AmorosoKass wrote:

"Bonokyempem, you people should have to question the person who shot the gun that is the right way, he shot the gun or not, if not, then the person must be held responsible."

@SirEvans-cj9sd wrote:

"Ah, so this one is press conference anaa."

@francisdanquah13 wrote:

"Dis long talk is unnecessary, ur own Bono person is suffering and needs help so go and help him out simple. Dis lectures are not necessary."

@freelancenedblack5488 wrote:

"You see the difference between Bono And Ashanti...I'm not Ashanti but I think the Ashantis are wiser."

Ghanaians rally behind Kofi Adoma's GoFundMe

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that an update had been provided on the GoFundMe set-up in an attempt to raise money for Kofi Adoma's medical bills.

The money raised through GoFundMe has exceeded GH¢114,000 since the online fundraiser began. Kofi Adoma is currently in the UK ready to undergo surgery at Moorfields Hospital in London.

Netizens who saw the post about how much Kofi's GoFundMe has raised were delighted and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

