Original Don Diego is a Ghanaian in Canada who said he is planning his resettlement to Ghana after travelling for years

The Ghanaian man said when he visited Ghana, he noticed that his friends back home were doing better than him hence his decision to come home

Several social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the man's decision

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A Ghanaian man residing in Canada said he returned to Ghana only to realise that his friends back home were doing better than him.

According to Original Don Diego, he did not see Ghana’s economic potential while in the country but now realises it.

Original Don Diego tells DJ Nyaami he is planning to move back to Ghana permanently after visiting in 2024. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Original Don Diego recounted that when he returned to Ghana, he met one of his friends who sells phones.

He added that his friend was doing considerably better than him economically. This realisation has caused him to consider returning to settle in Ghana.

“Ghana is not bad. My friends whom I met when I came to Ghana recently are living better than me. One person’s uncle wanted to bring him to Canada. I discouraged the man and told him he would rather invest in his business.”

"There is money in Ghana. It all depends on your mindset. I used to think there was no money in the country,” he added.

Original Don Diego said because of what he saw when he came to Ghana in 2024, he is planning to move back to his home country.

“So currently, I am planning my exit,” he said.

Original Don Diego was quick to add that it does not mean Canada is bad. He explained further that he has been able to help relatives with their financial needs since he moved to Canada, something he could not do when he was in Ghana.

He said Ghana has great potential, and when he raises enough capital, he would invest in the construction sector, leveraging his expertise.

Watch the video below:

Netizens encourage Ghanaian abroad to return home

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube. Read them below:

@GiftyDeb said:

“Secure your nkrataa first when you want to enjoy life in obimanso. Best advice. The struggle is real and it's everywhere both home and abroad ❤.”

@stellaamponsah5870 wrote:

“This man is speaking the truth. God bless you all.”

@jefferyosei6958 said:

“Nkarataa before everything 💪🏿.”

@PaulAidoo-lj1uu wrote:

“DJ, I love this guy, see how he broke down the benefits he had been able to gain and helped his family, he couldn’t have done it in Ghana, sometimes we need to be real. It is hard for the Ghanaian people who are doing well to help others. We overseas have sympathy to help our people than them. Securing your papers should be a priority because even the citizens carry their I.D. cards all the time.”

@PRIFTYAGYEIASSIM said:

“If you need only money and anxiety, go abroad. If you need money and a comfortable life, joy and happiness, Ghana is sweet for you.”

@khwekuwaddle8114 wrote:

“Not everyone will make it abroad.”

Ghanaian abroad plans to resettle in Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man living in the US said he wants to return to Ghana before he turns 50.

The man said he has lived in the US for 23 years and can no longer stand the cold weather.

He said he would move back with his family and focus on the real estate business.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh