Salifu Ibrahim, a waste collector in Tamale,has been handsomely rewarded by Zoomlion Ghana Limited for his honesty

This was after he found a large amount of money in a trash and returned it to the owner

The honest man works for Zoomlion Ghana Limited as a Youth Employment Agency beneficiary

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has launded one of its employees, Salifu Ibrahim, for his exceptional display of honesty and integrity.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Salifu Ibrahim, a waste collector with the Zoomlion in Tamale, found GH¢20,000 in the trash and tracked down the owner to return it.

Salifu Ibrahim, a Zoomlion Ghana Limited rewards honest worker hho returned missing GH¢20K. Photo credit: Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Source: Facebook

Mr Ibrahim said he returned the money because it was against the teachings of his religion as a Muslim.

Following this, management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, invited Salifu Ibrahim to its Head office in Accra to celebrate him.

Mr Ibrahim was flown in a plane from Tamale to Accra on Thursday for a handsome reward in recognition of his exemplary honesty and integrity.

According to a Facebook post, Zoomlion Ghana Limited presented an undisclosed amount of money to the honest Ghanaian man.

The company commended Salifu Ibrahim for his incredible selfless act and reiterated its commitment to upholing good moral values.

"We commend his selfless act and reiterate our commitment to upholding the values of godliness and people-focus, encouraging all Ghanaians to live with integrity and a sense of responsibility," one of the managers of the company said/

Salifu Ibrahim works for the Zoomlion Ghana Limited as a beneficiary of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) sanitation module.

Ghanaians commened Salifu Ibrahim

Following the gesture by Zoomlion Ghana Limited to its honest worker, some Ghanaians who chanced on the Facebook post commended Salifu Ibrahim.

YEN.com.gh compile a few of the reactions below:

@Cyrus K A Barnes said:

"This is what we expect our parents to teach the children, to uphold honesty and integrity."

@Amos Nartey replied:

"Cyrus K A Barnes hmmmm that's the problem. Some of the parents are just giving birth without giving good up bringing because they themselves are not good parents."

@Ayivi Richmond also said:

"This are the characters that needs to be rewarded and celebrated in our society. In fact we must go back to our roots to put moral lessons into our syllabus and also reintroduce religious studies in our schools to help shape our next generation the values of being honest ,faithful, dedicated, honest, patriotic, Obedience and humility. There are still honest people in our society but they are very few in our workplaces and community."

@Abass Abubakari commented:

"If you are true to your religion this is what you get. I believe this is an encouragement to others. Allah bless you Salifu."

Zoomlion CEO shows love to the poor

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh, the founder and chief executive officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong spread love to the less privilege in society on New Year's Day.

The CEO distributed a truckload of food items and money to the poor, who had gathered in front of his house at East Legon.

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong personally supervised the distribution of the food items.

.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh