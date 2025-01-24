Ghanaian broadcaster Auntie Naa has announced the passing of another staff at Oyerepa FM, known as Alex

Auntie Naa's sad news follows the demise of renowned broadcaster Nana Asante Soaba

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed their condolences in the comments section

Another staff of Oyerepa FM has lost his life, renowned broadcaster with the media house, Auntie Naa, has announced.

Auntie Naa broke the sad news to listeners during one edition of her show. She noted that the young man, Alex, is also a dedicated staff of the media house.

She did not disclose the cause of the death but indicated that the news had left staff at all the media house devastated.

Two deaths recorded in January at Oyerepa

Alex's demise brings the number of people who have passed away at the media house just this month (January) to two.

The announcement of his death follows the popular broadcaster Nana Asante Soabo, who recently died.

Reports from his family indicate that Nana Asante Soaba succumbed to an unspecified illness on Tuesday, January 21, 2025.

Nana Asante Soaba's passing has broken the hearts of his family, friends, staff, and show listeners. His flair and unique style of hosting his show will be dearly missed by his audience.

Netizens sympathise with Oyerepa FM

Netizens who saw the video of Auntie Naa announcing the second death were heartbroken. Many questioned why such events happened at the beginning of the year, while others sympathised with the media house over their devastating losses.

"Do he host mpanin atenase he looks familiar Nana Asante."

"But ante naa you are wearing white o but u want to stay home."

"Osei mm3hw3 die. awwww may his soul rest perfect peace."

"What a crazy world."

"May ur soul rest in peace."

"RI p. May the Lord keep you safe. and give you a resting place"

"Hmmmm, life is short ooo. May they rest in peace."

"That man he was good at his program."

"Hmmm."

"Hmm."

"Hmmmmmm."

"What oooh!"

Nana Asante Soaba's father dies

Nana Asante Soaba's father has also passed away. The sad news occurred on January 21, 2025, which is the same day the renowned broadcaster died. According to reports from relatives, the older man could not bear the bad news and died barely five minutes after he was told his son had passed away.

The double loss has left family and friends in intense pain, the relative who shared the news about Mr Asante Soaba's father's passing said. Netizens who saw the video were equally heartbroken and sympathised with the family.

The relative who spoke to Oyerepa FM also said Nana Asante Soaba and his dad were buried within 72 hours of their passing, in line with Islamic tradition and culture.

Source: YEN.com.gh