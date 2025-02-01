A video of a Nigerian man warning his fellow Nigerians against bringing their Ghanaian girlfriends to Nigeria has surfaced on social media

In the video, the young man noted that any Nigerian man who disobeyed his caution would regret it

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some supported him while others disagreed with him

He noted that any man who defied his caution would regret it since he would be made to explain various events and phenomena in the country.

The young man stressed that anyone who ignored his warning would be met with endless questions such as 'Why Nigeria has no light' among other concerns.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, he humorously pointed out that men must explain issues such as the country's erratic power supply, and why there's a generator in every home to their Ghanaian girlfriends.

He, however, noted that neither he nor any Nigerian man has answers to those questions since these situations existed even before he was born.

Another question he said a Ghanaian lady would ask her Nigerian boyfriend is why Nigerian fufu smells. Similarly, he explained that no Nigerian man has an answer to that question.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Nigerian man's video

Netizens who saw the video of the Nigerian man warning his countrymen against bringing their Ghanaian girlfriends to Nigeria expressed mixed reactions in the comments section.

@Kwasi Lucky wrote:

"I’m half Ghanaian and Nigerian I love the two countries."

@Moome wrote:

"I need a Nigerian boyfriend."

@SirClev wrote:

"massa is a lie..when my girl visited me in Nigeria, she asked me why did i even come to Ghana,,she refused to go back."

@Al matrood wrote:

"Nigeria Fufu de smell."

@DAF Yaoga wrote:

"Why is Moses Bliss wife no dey complain."

@MercyDamilola wrote:

"Can y'all stop with this no light in Nigeria. I live in Abuja and I don't even have gen. I can't even remember the last time I heard gen. We have light for at least 23 hours in 24 hours a day."

@Stubborn wrote:

"We Ghanaians can’t even live 15 minutes without light."

@Rahman wrote:

"I went to Nigeria in September last year and spent a whole month. The things I saw there errrrr, but I really enjoyed how things are cheaper there."

@iceberrybabe wrote:

"I’m dating a Nigerian guy I can’t wait to come back with stories my own I will post on my page sef."

@Upnazah Nazah wrote:

"If Nigerians want to get Light They should begin to vote base on electricity. Trust me if the politicians realise that, they will solve the problem because of the vote. That is what we did in Ghana in the last 20 years and politicians are cooperating now. Not perfect but they are listening to the citizens."

Source: YEN.com.gh