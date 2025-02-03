Maame Efua Mussey has opened up on her inspiring journey to becoming one of the youngest lawyers in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

At an age where most of her contemporaries are still navigating their way through the university, Maame Efua Mussey, at just 22, has earned the enviable title of Esquire.

Not only has she proven that pursuing one's interests or goals is not restricted by age, but her call to the Bar has made her an inspiration to many young people who desire to chart a similar path.

22-year-old Maame Efua Mussey opens up on her journey to becoming one of Ghana's youngest lawyers. Photo credit: @e.musseyyyyy/Instagram

Source: UGC

It is no wonder that she grabbed the headlines for all the right reasons in October 2024 after it was made public that she was the youngest person among the 2024 cohort of new lawyers called to the Bar by the General Legal Council.

Today, Maame Efua Mussey wears the barrister's robe with pride and joy knowing that her hard work and toil have not only been acknowledged but also rewarded.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, Maame Efua Mussey opened up on her journey to becoming a lawyer.

Maama Efua's journey to becoming a lawyer

Her basic school education began at Mary’s Child Educational Complex in Takoradi where she skipped one at the primary school level.

She then attended Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School at just the age of 13 for her secondary education.

"I grew up in Takoradi and I went to Mary’s Child Educational Complex. While I was at Mary’s Child, I skipped a year as I was advanced to a higher class (I think class one or class two - I can’t remember). If I remember correctly this was based on the first five after our exams. And then I went to Archbishop Porter Girls’ Secondary School."

Life as a University of Ghana student

She told YEN.com.gh that her journey to becoming a lawyer was not all smooth sailing, as one of her most daunting tasks came during her first year as a student at the University of Ghana.

Maame Efua Mussey admitted that becoming a university student at 16 was a new experience for her which came with its challenges. At one point, she even considered deferring the course.

"I would say that my most challenging experience would be during level 100 first sem. It was quite tough I’m not even going to lie. I saw my results and I was so confused because I have never had difficulties with my schoolwork. It was a very huge change for me and I realized that I had to do more and mediocre learning would not get me through. At some point, I thought of deferring and starting over again but I’m here now.

Becoming a lawyer at 22

Talking about her legal career, Maame Efua Mussey said the thought of becoming a lawyer at the age of 22 was not something she dwelled much on.

She stated that she did not feel any additional pressure or responsibility at this stage.

"As I said early on, I don’t think my age is a determining factor in my competence. I am however aware of the fact that people might be expecting more from me, and I am certain that I can overcome any challenge that is brought my way."

Future ambitions as a lawyer

She then opened up on her ambition where she expressed her desire to venture into practice areas such as corporate, entertainment, maritime and energy law.

"There are some practice areas which are of interest to me, including corporate, entertainment, maritime and energy law. For areas such as entertainment and maritime law, these are niche markets where I see an opportunity to immerse myself and make a name for myself. For corporate practice, I genuinely just find it interesting. The whole idea of being the brain behind breaking down complex transactions and finding business solutions is attractive to me."

Advice for aspiring lawyers

Maame Efua Mussey encouraged persons desirous of becoming lawyers not to give up no matter the challenges.

"The sky is big enough for every bird. Don’t listen to the whole narrative that Ghana is producing too many lawyers”. If you put your mind to something and you’re consistent you can definitely do it. And always remember to do what works for you. I realized group studies don’t work for me, I tried a few times and I accepted that it wasn’t my thing. Instead, I went ahead with what I knew and it worked out well for me. Also, remember to take one step at a time."

Ghana gets first deaf lawyer

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man, Juventus Duorinaah had become Ghana's first deaf lawyer.

He was part of the cohort of new lawyers called to the Ghanaian bar by the General Legal Council in 2024.

He bagged First Class Honours in Sociology and Political Science undergraduate degree at the University of Ghana.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh