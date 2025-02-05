A video of a single Ghanaian mother accusing her husband of neglect has left many people sad on social media

The young lady took to TikTok to explain how her husband relocated abroad nine years ago only to abandon her

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have chided the young man for neglecting his family

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady has resorted to social media in a desperate attempt to reconnect with her embattled husband after many years of being apart.

This comes after the young lady Nancy Frimpong took to TikTok where she posted a video explaining that she married her husband Henry in 2013.

A Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to beg Ghanaians to help her find her husband. Photo credit: @ahwenepa_nancy/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She said her woes as a wife began in 2016 when her husband left the country under the guise of embarking on a company-sponsored travel to India promising to be back after two weeks.

Nancy who was overwhelmed at that point said ever since her husband left in 2016, she had never set eyes on him although he often returns to the country to visit his loved ones.

She lamented that the man had also shirked his responsibility as a father of their two kids.

Looking visibly sad, the lady then appealed to Ghanaians to help her locate her husband who she believes had deliberately abandoned her and the kids.

She then showed pictures of their wedding as proof that she was not making things up.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4,000 likes and 700 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the lady's husband

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have chided the man for abandoning his legally married wife and two kids.

user5111682757438 commented:

"He has sisters,father and mother who came to ask your hand in marriage. I think the best is to go with your parents who accepted the marriage, to his parents who came, and tell them before."

Adiepena indicated:

"Asem Ben koraaa nie , if I don’t want her again do the rightful thing and take care of ur children that’s all."

Dadizbouy_@1 wrote:

"Did you gave him the peace of mind He needed. May be somehow He had issues with you who knows.hmmm."

Maame Kay added:

"Are the kids still having his name...I changed my girl's school and gave them my name bcos it was driving me crazy.

Just love me lamented:

"My dad did the same He left my mum when I was just a year old plus three siblings. He will come around and go without reaching out to my mum and us. I'm now a grown-up lady, married and even have a son."

Man weeps over DNA results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man could not contain his tears after finding he had been fathering another man's children.

His mood changed when the contents of the paternity test were read out to him only to realise he was not the biological father of his nine-year-old daughter.

He burst into tears not minding the fact that his display of sadness was being watched by many on television.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh