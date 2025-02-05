A Ghanaian woman is trending on social media after disclosing how much she makes from her charcoal business

The woman, identified as Christie claimed she makes between GH¢1500 and GH¢2500 from her trade

Christie said in the interview that she started the charcoal business six months ago to support her family

A Ghanaian woman has opened up about her charcoal business and shared how much money she earns from it every week.

Speaking in a YouTube video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman, identified as Christie, claimed that her charcoal business was very lucrative, adding that she earns enough to cater for herself.

According to the lady, she makes close to GH¢1,500 weekly from her trade, which translates to almost GH¢6,000 per month.

The Ghanaian woman said she relocated from Kumasi in the Ashanti Region to Bediako, a town in the Ahafo Region, to seek a better life.

However, after arriving in the town Christie said she faced several challenges that she had not anticipated before making the move.

This led her to venture into the charcoal business, which has turned out to be a good decision in hindsight.

"This business is difficult; it requires hard work. It's not easy at all, but despite the difficulty, I'm able to make GH¢1,500 every week. There was even a week that I made GH¢2,500 in a week," she said.

Christie said she started the business about six months ago to raise money to cater for her children.

Christie's earnings divides opinions online

Christie's claims on how much she earns from her charcoal business seemed to have divided opinions on social media after her story was shared on Facebook by a Ghanaian blogger.

YEN.com.gh collated a few of the reactions below:

@Godwin Asigini said:

"You sit there, adding capital to profit and worrying people."

@Úm FràÑcís replied:

"Haha she add profit to her capital ..She sell in one bag one or in that small polythene bag."

@Hika Cissey also said:

"I sell charcoal and I will tell you for a fact that it may be true she makes 2500gh a week. Cus if in a day she makes 50gh from one bag and can sell 10 bags a day calculate it times seven days in a week. That will be more than 2500gh."

@Salomey Mensah commented:

"Can someone help me with the capital to venture into charcoal......I love a hardworking job."

@Sophia Asante also commented:

"The reason Ghana is very hard, now charcoal 10 cedis can't cook anything hmm."

