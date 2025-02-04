The video of the late Nana Pooley's relatives reacting to the tragic demise of their loved one has left many sad

This comes after his brother expressed sorrow over what happened and wondered how the kids would be catered for

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have expressed sorrow over the demise of the Kotoko supporter

The brother of the late Nana Pooley has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of his brother who lost his life in the aftermath of the Nsoatreman and Kotoko game.

Speaking in an interview, Sylvester Kwadwo Asamoah said one major concern in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident had to do with caring for the six children his late broth left behind.

"My brother left behind six children. He already had two kids with his first wife and also has four children with his current wife. He has left behind six children in the care of the family and this has become a burden on us."

Looking visibly sad, he wondered why people would want to take the life of Nana Pooley, someone who was loved and adored by many because of his support for Asante Kotoko.

"Pooley was someone who took interest mainly in football. And he was an ardent fan of Kotoko. He loved Kotoko to the extent that he would gladly to stop eating his meal to support Kotoko. What could be the cause for my brother to be killed at Nsoatre?"

He appealed to the GFA and Kotoko to play a lead role in ensuring that perpetrators of the crime would be captured so the motive of the perpetrators would be made known.

"We appeal to the GFA and Kotoko to help us get justice. What wrong did my brother do to the people of Nsoatreman."

He also expressed worry as to who would cater for the 6 children Nana Pooley left behind in the wake of the unfortunate incident.

GFA acts swiftly

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has placed an indefinite ban on the home venue of Nsoatreman FC.

It has directed its Security Committee led by DCOP Lydia Donkor will investigate the violent incident and present a report for further action.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Pooley's d.emise

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed sorrow over the demise of the Kotoko fan.

Yaw dwarkwaa commented:

"Whoever did this will not know peace.Nsoatreman should never play in the league again. Shame on those involved."

$Nana Kwame Obiri-Yeboah$ wrote:

"Pooley is a serious Family Tree. May he rest in peace but until Justice is served. I'm really sad."

Prestige GH wrote:

"What's going on in this country Ghana 🇬🇭 we have the police and military 🪖 people's in Ghana but always problems why

Kotoko withdraws from Ghana Premier League

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kotoko had suspended all football activities of the first team.

The Kumasi-based team in a statement said the decision was taken in the aftermath of the demise of the club's staunch supporter, Nana Pooley.

The Inspector General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare had sympathised with the club over their loss.

