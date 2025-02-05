A popular Ghanaian YouTuber, The Sottie, left Ghana for the United Kingdom in October 2024 to settle there

The Sottie got his first haircut in the country in February 2025 and does not seem happy with what the UK-based barber did

Netizens who watched the video he shared thronged the comment section to make their opinions on the haircut known

A Ghanaian YouTuber who relocated to the United Kingdom got his first haircut after living there for several months.

The Sottie as he is popularly called on social media, documented his first haircut experience in the UK and shared the video on social media.

Ghanaian man, The Sottie, expresses dissatisfaction with his first haircut in the UK after arriving some months ago. Photo credit: @thesottieway

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, The Sottie showed his face with his bushy hair which was well-combed. The hair had grown to cover parts of his forehead.

He added a caption on his video, hoping the barber would not give him a horrible haircut. In the video, he said he should have checked the barber out before sitting but he failed to do that.

“The first thing I should have done was to check the barber’s face. I did not check until I sat down and then I realised it was too late. Immediately I saw his face and I started praying. I said God don’t let him spoil my hair.”

The man was wearing a red and black jacket and his hairline was far behind. He looked like someone suffering from baldness.

The Sottie later showed the work the barber did on his head and said he would not appear in any video again until his hair grew.

“I’m sorry but until the hair grows this is my last video. Give me about four months.”

Watch the video below:

Sottie's rant on UK barber stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by The Sottie on X. Read them below:

@lockD_In5 asked:

“Bro so why edo ah you dey lick your lips?😂😂.”

@Berron_OVO said:

“Barber ein hairline nor good di3 you for nor risk an. So sometime I go some barbering shop the barber dey wear glasses, never again 😂.”

@_apeman wrote:

“Where you based brother, let man put on better barber 😂.”

@Pappichulo_007 said:

“I'm trying to convince myself that he's the owner. Apparently, he got into a dispute with the barber, who quit. Now, the owner is cutting hair himself until he finds a replacement.”

@MrAdutwumbarima wrote:

“🤣🤣🤣🤣 I have just remembered my first haircut as well, so the secret is to look at the hairstyle and the appearance of the barber before you enter the shop. I was looking like an orphan rat after my first haircut and the money paid will even bore you more 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

@RealDenilsonP said:

“For Ghana here sef I dey trim my own hair Bro.”

@Im_Whyte1 wrote:

“If you go there like 3 to 4 more times a , he’ll be able to perfect his craft. Be a good man and help a brother.”

@LilVert77767013 said:

“Long time that be where your hair grow reach ?😂😂.”

Young man unhappy with his haircut

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man visited a barbering saloon to get a haircut but was unhappy with the outcome.

The disgruntled customer refused to pay and demanded compensation, showcasing the uneven trim and asymmetry.

Several netizens who watched the video supported the unhappy customer.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh