Niles Valentine of 90-Day Fiancé fame has set up a GoFundMe account to solicit funds to help his wife relocate abroad

The young man based in the US travelled to Ghana in 2024 to marry his lover after months of dating online

Niles travelled back to his country after the marriage and is now seeking support to help his wife join him abroad

Niles Valentine of 90-Day Fiancé fame has launched a GoFundMe campaign to seek financial support for his wife, Matilda, to travel abroad.

The initiative, which has garnered significant attention on social media, aims to raise funds for Matilda’s upcoming trip, which is reportedly crucial for her well-being and plans.

Niles Valentine seeks support to help his wife join him abroad. Image source: 90-Day Fiancé

Source: Youtube

According to Niles, the trip is important as it will give Matilda access to better opportunities, help her join him permanently abroad, and strengthen their marriage.

Niles and Matilda tie the knot

Late last year, Niles Valentine travelled to Ghana and married his lover whom he met online and dated for some time.

Niles Valentine is an American who travelled from the USA to see his Ghanaian fiancé Matilda for the first time. Things took a different turn and they married before his return to the US.

Fans support Niles and Matilda

Since its launch, the campaign has received an outpouring of support from well-wishers. Netizens were overwhelmed with joy and expressed their desire to donate to the fund.

The fund was announced on Niles Valentine's official TikTok page and reached over 2,000 people with 1,100 likes when filing this report.

The couple are happily married and are seeking funds to support Matilda's trip to the United States of America. The couple are seeking to raise US$10,000.

Watch the video below:

Netizens pledge support for Niles and Matilda

Netizens who saw the post about Matilda and Niles seeking support were overwhelmed and pledged their support for the couple.

@Kristin Murphy wrote:

"Niles and Matilda I wish you the best you were the best couple in so many seasons just so you know if Adnan put up a go fund me he get negative donations. I hope your parents apologize when Matilda ge."

@Mama_Akos wrote:

"That's great to hear."

@MzHeather wrote:

"I Donate good luck,"

@coeurcreates208 wrote:

"So happy you get to have your wife with you."

@Joanie

"Hooray! Excited for you guys to be reunited!"

@Jen 🇿🇦 wrote:

"💲 50 dollars donated."

@Katie wrote:

"Donated! Good luck, Niles and Matilda!"

@Quin wrote:

"Bio3 pls is there any Ghanaian here cos I feel lost."

@paula wrote:

"I don't have money to give but I wish you too the best hopefully we can see you more now that your season is over."

@Olivimoji wrote:

"Wow looks like ur gonna reach ur goal soon."

@Jo wrote:

"I pray that you reach your goal and then some. Much love."

@Beth wrote:

"Prayers for both of you."

Niles vows to take Matilda to US

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Niles Valentine, who participated in the popular 90-Day Fiancé show, has vowed to take his wife abroad.

Niles married Matilda despite resistance from his family who did not support their union in Ghana.

He promised to ensure that his wife joined him abroad to prove his love for her, despite his family's resistance.

