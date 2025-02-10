The CEO of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has pledged to support the sanitation-based youth group, the Buz Stop Boys

Dr Agyepong promised to provide logistical support to help the Buz Stop Boys in their voluntary efforts to ensure a cleaner environment in Ghana

He made this pledge while speaking to his staff at a function in Accra over the weekend

Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, has pledged support for the Buz Stop Boyz, a sanitation-based youth voluntary group.

Speaking to his staff at a function, Dr Agyepong promised to provide the youth-based sanitation enthusiasts with equipment to help them promote a cleaner environment.

The CEO of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong, pledges to support the Buz Stop Boys. Photo credit: @jsagyepong & @buzstopboys/IG.

Source: Instagram

The gesture reportedly recognises the Buz Stop Boys' outstanding work over the years.

"We will support them, give them equipment and support them grow better. By next week, we will call them to give them the equipment," he said.

After making this pledge, one of the staff informed him that they had already engaged them twice, but added they still needed more support.

In March 2024, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, the leading waste management firm in the country, supported the Buz Stop Boys with both technical and logistical assistance.

The logistical support provided included a skip truck, shovels, tricycles (aboboya) as well as an additional staff member, who joined them to clean parts of Accra.

Who are the Buz Stop Boys?

The Buz Stop Boys are a sanitation voluntary group founded by Heneba Kojo Sarfo, with an initial membership of five people.

With time, the group's membership increased to 40, comprising young men and women from diverse professional backgrounds.

The group focuses on creating a cleaner and more welcoming environment for both residents and visitors.

With the help of a strong social media presence, leveraging platforms such as TikTok, X and Instagram, they grew to become a driving force for positive change, promoting sanitation across Ghana.

The Stop Boys have won several awards from both local and international organisations for their selfless act of service to Ghana.

Reactions to Dr Agyepong's Buz Stop Boys pledge

After coming across the video of Dr Agyepong pledging support for the Buz Stop Boys, netizens shared their views.

Below are some of the comments:

@Kwame Brainny Nego also said:

"Bus Stop Boys don't need his support. It's a smart move to collapse the rising young guys!!! Buz Stop Boys must look sharp."

@Richie Rich replied:

"He wants favour from the current government. Where was he when they started?"

@tetebyawo also replied:

"He wants favour from the govt? Lol… he already has it. That is the unfortunate part. Any government that comes in, he will find his way."

@masterp2400 commented:

"This man is smart, he is scared of the Bus Stop Boys will take over small time."

The National Youth Authority honours the sanitation voluntary group, the Buz Stop Boys for their exemplary service. Photo credit: @buzstopboys/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Bus Stop Boys honoured by NYA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buz Stop Boys were recognised by the National Youth Authority (NYA) for their sanitation drive.

The sanitation enthusiast were presented with a placard and a certificate in recognition of their promoting a sustainable environment and ensuring a cleaner Ghana.

The ceremony took place at the head office of the NYA in Accra in October 2024.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh