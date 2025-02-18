Ghanaian pastor, Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah has opened up about why he previously disliked President John Dramani Mahama

In a video, he explained that his previous disaffection for the President was influenced by a popular NPP supporter

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section as some laughed over the video while others criticised his claim

Ghanaian preacher Rev Owusu Bempah ignited an uproar of laughter on social media after a video of him explaining why he previously disliked President John Dramani Mahama surfaced on social media.

President John Mahama had not been in the good books of the Rev Owusu Bempah for a very long time and it was evident in his prophecies about the country's presidential elections.

On various occasions, Rev Owusu Bempah had declared support for the New Patriotic Party candidate, including former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, until the recent elections where he openly declared support for President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and joined other renowned pastors to pray for him to win the elections.

For years, people wondered why he held such strong reservations about former President John Mahama. Mr Owusu Bempah has now opened up on his reasons.

He claims a staunch NPP member is responsible. Rev Owusu Bempah claims the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi influenced his disaffection for the President who was an NDC parliamentary candidate back then.

The preacher claims that Chairman Wontumi misled him about Mr. Mahama, and he believed it. He revealed that for a long time, he held a very negative perception of Mr. Mahama based on what Chairman Wontumi told him.

However, his perspective changed when Chairman Wontumi told a major lie about him, making him question everything.

Netizens divided over Rev Owusu Bempah's comments

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some laughed over the post, others criticised the preacher.

@Oben_2020 wrote:

"A man who can see into the future cannot tell when someone is lying. Wei!!"

