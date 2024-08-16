Osofo, a struggling young man, was recently surprised with a monetary gift from a good samaritan

The good Samaritan, known on social media as @biggestodeeshi, gifted Osofo GH¢1,000 after he was touched by his situation

Netizens who came across the video praised the compassionate individual while sympathising with Osofo

A good samaritan's random act of kindness towards a struggling young Ghanaian man has left many in awe.

While driving around town, the good Samaritan, identified on TikTok as @biggestodeeshi, came across the young man, known as Osofo, struggling to make earns meet and felt sorry for him.

Touched by what he saw, the good Samaritan said he decided to offer Osofo a little support to ease some of his burdens.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, @biggestodeeshi was seen giving out five GH¢200 notes, amounting to GH¢1,000, to the struggling young man

When he was asked to count the money, Osofo, overwhelmed by the act of kindness, could not count it, indicating that he had never held such a huge amount in his life.

For several minutes, Osofo, who had a physical ailment on his left hand, failed to count the money, explaining that he dropped out of school at a tender age after his father passed.

While expressing his gratitude to @biggestodeeshi, Osofo mentioned that he has been an orphan for many years because his mum also passed away a few years after his dad.

Netizens sympathise with Osofo

Netizens who chanced on the video of Osofo, which was shared on TikTok by @biggestodeeshi, sympathised with him.

Jessie Ann said:

"Please what happened to his hand."

@Ebenezer Adomako replied:

"He was born with it. His late mom was having some smallpox all over her body."

@Kumasi Adolf also said:

"awwww at this age I'm counting Billions and this is his first time counting 1000cdx God richly bless us all."

@Shiva commented:

"So sad. It means this is the first time getting such an amount."

@Sunshine also commented:

"God richly bless you for helping others…..that’s our dream when God finally bless us as well."

Source: YEN.com.gh