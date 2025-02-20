A wedding content creator, Kele Plus, showed that an average wedding in Ghana costs around GH¢250,000, depending on several factors

The breakdown includes GH¢75,000 for décor, GH¢30,000 for the venue, GH¢25,000 for the bride’s dress, and various other expenses

Social media users who saw the post thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the wedding costs

A wedding content creator shared the average cost of weddings in Ghana in 2025 and gave a breakdown of what is involved.

Several couples who organise such talk-of-the-town weddings spend a lot of money to achieve their aim.

An average cost of a Ghanaian wedding is estimated at GH¢250,000. Photo credit: Kele+/Instagram & Junior Asiama/Getty Images

According to a wedding content creator on Instagram, Kele Plus, an average wedding in Ghana is expected to cost GH¢250, 000.

It was stated that the wedding cost depends on several factors including the choice of luxury, vendor selection, location and number of guests.

The breakdown given is below:

A wedding planner is GH¢12,500, the wedding coordinator costs GH¢7,000, and the décor is GH¢75,000. The bride’s wedding dress is budgeted to cost GH¢25, 000, while makeup goes for GH¢7,500, and hair costs GH¢10,000.

Meanwhile, the bouquet will cost GH¢1,300, and Photography and videography will cost GH¢14, 000 and GH¢13, 000 respectively. The groom’s outfit will cost GH¢6,500.

The MC will be paid GH¢5, 000, with the DJ receiving GH¢7, 500. The wedding cake may go for GH¢7, 500, and the venue charges GH¢30,000, food and drinks are also at GH¢30,000. Total GH¢251,300

The creator stated that other things like a photo booth and more that the couple will bring to the wedding ceremony were not added to the list hence the price may go up if that is done.

Watch the video below:

Average cost of Ghanaian wedding amazes netizens

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @Keleplus on Instagram. Read them below:

Elvisamissah wondered:

“So how did my friend use bouquet money to do his whole wedding??”

Thebellower said:

“This is great data but I wonder.... We say the average Ghanaian wedding, as in, of all the people doing a wedding in Ghana? The vendors that were surveyed are the elite vendors or is the sample a wide range? Is this data about Cantonments weddings or have we considered weddings in Kasoa, Sefwi, Bolgatanga?”

Bi__bigail wrote:

“Dear Future Hubby, like I always say; We will go to court to sign and have a Family Dinner, Ok?”

Kojomanuel said:

“Being single ain’t that bad you know.”

The_mercury_agency wrote:

“First off…that’s one well-edited video! Insightful, but the data feels skewed. Anybody in the 250k budget is not doing an average Ghanaian wedding. Nii Noi Lamptey in Jamestown is not using a wedding planner or getting his bride a gown over 20k. He’s not using a wedding coordinator (when he has cousins who would carry chairs and fix a tent for him). I’m just saying, that’s not your average wedding. But hey love the video👌.”

Kenneth______sk said:

“It’s more than that actually. There is the traditional wedding part of it, which averages about the same cost as the main wedding depending on the number of guests.”

_mr_col_ wrote:

“😂😂 I kept saying eii eii eii..”

Planning a luxurious wedding with GH¢30,000

Earlier, YEN.com.gh shared tips on how to plan a wedding in Ghana with GH¢30,000 and still have a beautiful event.

Ghanaian wedding MC Okokobioko shared some things couples need to spend on so their weddings can be special even on a budget.

He also highlighted the games that couples can introduce at their wedding to make it a trend.

