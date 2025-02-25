Popular Ghanaian counsellor Rev Charlotte Oduro shared one key thing every single man must have before he gets married

She explained that when a man is not financially stable, he will not be able to take care of himself and his family

Social media users who watched the video shared varied thoughts on what she said in light of recent developments in the counsellor's love life

Renowned Ghanaian counsellor, Rev Charlotte Oduro advised men to hold off on getting married if they do not have money.

The counsellor explained that she isn’t expecting a man to be a billionaire before he settles down with a woman.

In a TikTok video, Rev Charlotte Oduro said men must ensure that they can afford necessities and have the needed things like a roof over their heads before they marry.

She was speaking at a marriage seminar held at an Assemblies of God church, in Ghana, The Glory Assembly.

During the session, Rev Charlotte Oduro said there are times people will pressure a single to get married but she cautioned them to make sure they are financially stable before they take the step.

“If you don’t have money as a man, don’t marry. You must have some money and things like a place to lay your head, a television to watch, you have some money to take care of children if you have them. Don’t let anyone pressure you to marry even if you don’t have money.”

“Every man is the head of his home. You must be established before you bring a man into your life,” she added.

Reactions to Charlotte Oduro’s marriage advice to men

Essence of Jerusalem said:

“Marriage isn’t just about money, but financial stability is important. If both partners are willing to work together, trust God.”

Myisdcall wrote:

“Minister for Education and not practising what they preach has begun it again, don’t tell me I don’t tell you ✌️.”

Coach Oliver said:

“Some women are very lucky trust me. Early marriage helps a lot.”

Peterkpobi wrote:

“Get an understanding woman and both of you will work your way to the riches.”

Snr Joe. Eaglelion🦅🦁🦅🦁 said:

“You and your husband are now financially stable but u guys are going through divorce.... madam money is very good in starting or entering into marriage.... but most men start empty.”

Essence of Jerusalem wrote:

“That’s a deep and thought-provoking statement. If money becomes the sole focus of life, a person might lose sight of deeper values like love, relationships, kindness, and purpose.”

Engaging divinity said:

“Heh maame, 3nkyer3kyer3 boni b3n nso nono, do you know how our grandparents and parents married? Mo ka ho na boni adooso in our era no ooo, some of you need not be given the mic to speak to a group of people.”

Watch Elite Gh wrote:

“When a woman begins to see money outside the marriage, the marriage is over.”

Rev Charlotte Oduro speaks against divorce

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Charlotte Oduro said she does not support marriage divorce even though she is going through one.

The counsellor, however, gave conditions under which she would agree to a divorce noting that it must be the last option.

Social media users who watched the video shared their opinions on her thoughts.

