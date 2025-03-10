Official photographers of the former second lady, Samira Bawumia, have met with the mother of Ghanaian hiplife legend, Reggie Rockstone

The duo met the elderly woman at her residence in Washington, DC, in the United States of America

Many netizens who came across the video thronged the comment section to share their views

Twins Dnt Beg, the official photographers of the former second lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia, appear to be having a time of their lives in the US.

The photographers, known in private life as Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan, have been in the US for many several weeks now, extending their tentacles and building business connections beyond the shores of Ghana.

In a recent video of their activities in the North American country, Twins Dnt Beg were spotted at the residence of the mother of Ghanaian hiplife legend, Reggie Rockstone.

Emmanuel and Samuel Appiah Gyan indicated in the caption of the video that they feel privileged to have met the mother of the Ghanaian rap legend at Washington, DC.

"Honoring the women behind the legends! Today, we had the privilege of meeting the incredible mother of Hiplife Grandpapa @reggierockstone here in Washington DC! Not only is she a loving mom, but she's also a talented fashion designer! We had an amazing time chatting with her about her latest projects, Reggie's childhood, and what inspired his iconic music career! Thank you @khismetwearableart for your warm hospitality and for sharing your stories with us!" they wrote.

While in the elderly woman's house, Twins Dnt Beg called Reggie Rockstone on a video call to let him know that they were with his mother.

Reggie Rockstone is credited as the godfather of the Ghanaian rap music, pioneering the hiplife movement in Ghana.

Born in the United Kingdom, but raised in the US, the veteran Ghanaian musician has many songs and awards to his name.

He is married to Dr Zilla Limann, the daughter of Hilla Limann, the only president of the third Republic of Ghana, and they have three kids together after marrying in 2001.

Reggie Rockstone currently runs a food distribution business, known as Rockz Waakye, with his wife, where they package the local dish, waakye, for delivery to hotels and individuals.

Ghanaians react to Twins Dnt Beg's video

Ghanaians on social media who came across the video of Twins Dnt Beg vibing with Reggie Rockstone's mother took to the comment section to react.

@justinaopoku920 said:

"Please is. the mother Ghanaian or Jamaican."

@Jane replied:

"Ghanaian but lived all her life in abroad."

@Lil Chopster also said:

"Woooow.... I love the connections."

Twins Dnt Beg travels abroad after election

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Twins Dnt Beg travelled to the US after the 2024 general elections in Ghana.

The duo shared videos and images showing their activities while overseas, where they met with some of the Hollywood stars.

The social media post sparked mixed reactions with many trooping to the comment section to share varied views.

