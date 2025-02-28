A Ghanaian lady who graduated from the University of Ghana in February 2025 shared the cost of her graduation

Pretty Tiana listed the things she used and some of the vendors who worked on her graduation looks and added how much each had charged

Netizens who watched her video congratulated her while others complimented her looks and asked questions

A University of Ghana student who graduated in February 2025, shared the total and breakdown of her graduation cost.

Pretty Tiana indicated that her university graduation was a once-in-a-lifetime moment hence the need to celebrate and make it memorable.

A University of Ghana student shares the total amount she spent on her graduation. Photo credit: @tiana5553

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, Pretty Tiana mentioned that she spent a total of GH¢19,260 on her graduation. She indicated that the stated cost did not factor in transportation to places for the services rendered.

Pretty Tiana indicated that her graduation gown cost GH¢500, the stole went for GH¢150, while her nails cost GH¢260. She indicated that her nails were done at Blooming Touch Salon.

The fresh graduate added that her wig cost GH¢7800. She then did a photoshoot before the graduation day and invited a makeup artist home to help her look good for the cameras.

The home service makeup cost Pretty Tiana GH¢900. The dress she used for the photoshoot cost GH¢1500. She got the black and silver dress from Fashion Nova.

She paid GH¢400 for her shoe, while accessories cost GH¢300. The photography cost her GH¢2000. Pretty Tiana explained that she chose the family photoshoot package so she could have some shots with her family.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana Prof Nana Aba Appiah-Amfo addresses students during graduation. Photo credit: @univofgh

Source: Facebook

Her dress she wore for the graduation day cost GH¢1200. The makeup she did on her big day went for GH¢250. The family had dinner at GH¢4000 African Regent Hotel in Accra. She did not state the number of people who went to the buffet.

“We had our family dinner at the African Regent Hotel. It was a buffet, but please note that drinks and water were not included in the buffet price.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on graduation cost

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post Pretty Tiana shared on TikTok. Read them below:

P💕.aa asked:

“Wait wait you buy the gown?🥲.”

Taty❤️🌺 clarified:

“No is for the school when you misplace it your certificate won’t be given to you unless you pay some money first.”

Abena_Achiaa🌟 wrote:

“Congratulations dear 🎉🎉🎉 even marriage which can collapse at any time look at the expenses and talking about a degree certificate which will stay with you 4eva and she shouldn’t spend money on it.”

Pretty Tiana🥰 responded:

“Thanks, babe ♥️leave them to be blabbering 😅.”

Lottie…🪫said:

“19,000…..herh😂 I manifest for myself 🫶.”

Streetwise wrote:

“We watch we don’t judge. Anyways Congrats But pls update us when you get job wae.”

Naa Dromo said:

“Congratulations girl. Please where did you have the dinner? And how many people were present that made it sum up to 4000? I want a place for a family’s dinner.”

Blocboy wrote:

“Hope say first class you graduated with cuz that’s my whole tuition there.”

Student spends almost GH¢1200 on her graduation

YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady named Poka shared the amount of money she spent on her graduation look.

Poka graduated from the University of Ghana in February 2025. She shared the names and contacts of the vendors who worked on her graduation look and added how much each had charged.

Netizens congratulated her and complimented her graduation look.

Source: YEN.com.gh