A video of Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, donating money to Kumasi-based TikTok star, Mama Ange, has gone viral

The donation was made to Mama Ange on behalf of the Ghanaian actress by a popular content creator, Gunshot

Beaming with excitement, Mama Ange expressed profound gratitude to the renowned actress and media personality

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown, has donated an undisclosed amount of money to popular Kumasi-based TikTok star, known as Mama Ange.

The donation was made on behalf of the actress by Ghanaian content creator, Gunshot at her shop in Kumasi.

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown gifts a Kumasi-based TikTok star money. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/IG & @gyenyame4ever/TikTok.

Source: UGC

According to Gunshot, Nana Ama McBrown gifted the money to show appreciation to Mama Ange for coming on set to support her upcoming movie production.

The Ghanaian actress, who is also a presenter on Accra-based Onua TV, was in Kumasi recently for a production, where she cast several of the TikTok stars in the Ashanti Region, including Mama Ange.

In a video shared on TikTok, Gunshot was captured handing over a fat white envelope to the TikTok star.

"Nana Ama McBrown surprised Mama Ange with a huge amount of money, God bless you, Her Excellency Nana McBrown," the caption of the video read.

Nana Ama Mcbrown is a celebrated Ghanaian actress and media personality. Photo credit: @iamamamcbrown/IG.

Source: Instagram

Beaming with excitement, Mama Ange was seen moving from one end to the other in front of her shop, as she expressed her gratitude to the celebrated actress.

"God bless you, Mama, I wasn't expecting to be gifted any money. I only wanted to also appear on TV. Even on the day we met she gave me money for transportation back home. Nana Ama McBrown, may God bless you. May God uplift you wherever you are, may you surge to higher heights," she said.

McBrown commended for surprising Mama Ange

After Gunshot shared the video of Nana Ama McBrown's donation to Mama Ange, netizens took to the comment section to commend her.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments in reaction to the video below:

@Mavis Akosomo said:

"Awwww, Mama Angie was Naa Achiaa advise necessary at that moment. God bless Gunshot and Nana Ama."

@Quan also said:

"This Mama Angie is very good, she appreciates everything and always thanks God."

@On God commented:

"May the Good Lord bless you for your generosity in helping those in need."

@ABENA Nkunim (victory) also commented:

"Aww, this point warmed my heart she said na TV so keke na me p3 aba o this is the real of mani nda o. Her mind was not on the money but the love she has for the empress. God bless you empress."

McBrown meets TikToker Akonoba

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that, Nana Ama McBrown met with TikTok star, Akonobo, for the first time on her Onua Showtime show.

During the interview, the renowned Ghanaian actress and TV star referred to Akonoba as her son, leaving many surprised.

The interview went viral with many Ghanaian social media users taking to the comment section to share their views.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh