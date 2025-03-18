One of Ghana's prestigious local languages, Twi, has been introduced at the Ohio University to be taught

The school explained in a publication on its website that the Akan language courses focus on the language's structure and how to communicate effectively

Ohio University has expanded its language program by introducing Twi, a widely spoken Ghanaian language, into its curriculum.

This move reflects the institution’s dedication to fostering linguistic and cultural diversity while offering students a chance to explore African heritage through language studies.

What is Twi?

Twi is the principal language of the Akan people, spoken by millions in Ghana and among the Ghanaian diaspora worldwide.

With its inclusion in the university’s language offerings, students will have the opportunity to develop proficiency in speaking, reading, writing, and understanding the cultural significance of the language.

According to details on the website of Ohio University, the new Twi course will be taught through the Center for International Studies, which oversees global language programs at Ohio University.

The curriculum is designed to provide a comprehensive approach, combining linguistic skills with cultural immersion to deepen students’ appreciation of the Ghanaian way of life.

"OHIO Akan language courses focus on the language's structure and how to communicate effectively while also exploring customs, beliefs, values, arts, literature, cuisine, social norms, and historical events that have shaped the language and its speakers.

This approach helps students communicate more effectively and appropriately in various social and cultural contexts," a post on the website of Ohio University said.

Ohio University has a strong tradition of offering a diverse range of languages, including Arabic, Mandarin, Japanese, and Swahili.

The introduction of Twi further enhances its commitment to global education, ensuring students have access to languages that play a significant role in international communication.

A video of some foreign students in class being lectured by a Twi instructor has surfaced on social media.

