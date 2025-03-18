Rev Opambour has expressed disappointment in security agencies for not carrying any arrest concerning Kofi Adoma's accident

In a video, he questioned why the man who fired the shot was not arrested although there are videos of him committing the act

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some supported his claim while others disagreed

Ghanaian pastor, Rev Ebenezer Obambour has reacted to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident.

In a video, he condemned the incident and called for justice for the renowned media personality.

Rev Opambour speaks on Kofi Adoma's shooting incident. Image source: Kofi TV, Rev Opambour

Source: Youtube

Rev Opambour's remarks follow Kofi Adoma's first public appearance after his accident in December 2024.

The pastor, heartbroken after seeing Kofi's condition, was appalled that no one had been punished for the act.

"Has the culprit been arrested?" Opambour asked one of his junior pastor and when he said no, Opambour questioned why.

Kofi Adoma makes first public appearance

Kofi Adoma held a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to brief Ghanaians about his health. This was his first appearance after his trip from abroad.

The Angel FM presenter was flown to Dubai in January for surgery on his eye, which had reportedly been left blinded after an incident at Dormaa in the Bono Region.

Adoma attended the Kwafie festival, which was also used to climax the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, in December 2024. During the incident, he was accidentally shot in the eye.

To date, no arrest has been made, prompting Opambour's reaction on the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rev Opambour's comment

Netizens who saw the post of Rev Opambour speaking on Kofi Adoma's shooting incident expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some expressed sympathy over Kofi's case, others supported Rev Opambour's comment.

@Kelvin Anim Bediako wrote:

"Agyeman Badu ankasa, hmmmm."

@Samuel Okyere wrote:

"The silence of Dormaahene is not good kraa."

Good Luck 💓

hmmm asem oo Ghana big problem 🙏

Philip Asante

Please is an accident not a personal issue 😏

Boahemaah Abigail

accident s3n

ALEKYE🇩🇪SOJA🫠💔👁

He can't be arrested is a traditional issue 😂

Kop

Even pastors calling for justice, but his fellow presenters are mute 🤫. This a shame to all of them

@officialGh music

Dormaafo nyinaa y3 mmoa ntira 😊😊😊 that's why 😊

Godfred sintim

the chief is not correct fullish man kwaseato Chief

Nana Aquasi Rastus

The case has reached headquarters oo😂

nana owusu

Wagyimi s3 ne wura😝😂

Prophet Francis

odwansaa part weak me

Source: YEN.com.gh