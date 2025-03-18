Global site navigation

Rev Opambour Weighs In Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Questions Why No Arrests Has Been Made
People

Rev Opambour Weighs In Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Questions Why No Arrests Has Been Made

by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • Rev Opambour has expressed disappointment in security agencies for not carrying any arrest concerning Kofi Adoma's accident
  • In a video, he questioned why the man who fired the shot was not arrested although there are videos of him committing the act
  • Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some supported his claim while others disagreed

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian pastor, Rev Ebenezer Obambour has reacted to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident.

In a video, he condemned the incident and called for justice for the renowned media personality.

Rev Ebenezer Opambour, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Miracle Adoma, Ghana Police Service
Rev Opambour speaks on Kofi Adoma's shooting incident. Image source: Kofi TV, Rev Opambour
Source: Youtube

Rev Opambour's remarks follow Kofi Adoma's first public appearance after his accident in December 2024.

The pastor, heartbroken after seeing Kofi's condition, was appalled that no one had been punished for the act.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Has the culprit been arrested?" Opambour asked one of his junior pastor and when he said no, Opambour questioned why.

Kofi Adoma makes first public appearance

Read also

Bono man blasts popular Ghanaian media personality Kofi Adoma's wife: "She's controlling you"

Kofi Adoma held a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to brief Ghanaians about his health. This was his first appearance after his trip from abroad.

The Angel FM presenter was flown to Dubai in January for surgery on his eye, which had reportedly been left blinded after an incident at Dormaa in the Bono Region.

Adoma attended the Kwafie festival, which was also used to climax the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, in December 2024. During the incident, he was accidentally shot in the eye.

To date, no arrest has been made, prompting Opambour's reaction on the matter.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Rev Opambour's comment

Netizens who saw the post of Rev Opambour speaking on Kofi Adoma's shooting incident expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some expressed sympathy over Kofi's case, others supported Rev Opambour's comment.

Read also

GH TikToker 3diadia Travels To Germany, Shares His Moments, Video Excites Many

@Kelvin Anim Bediako wrote:

"Agyeman Badu ankasa, hmmmm."

@Samuel Okyere wrote:

"The silence of Dormaahene is not good kraa."

23h agoReply

30

View 20 replies

Good Luck 💓

hmmm asem oo Ghana big problem 🙏

3h agoReply

0

Philip Asante

Please is an accident not a personal issue 😏

1d agoReply

7

Boahemaah Abigail

accident s3n

1d agoReply

21

View 19 more

ALEKYE🇩🇪SOJA🫠💔👁

He can't be arrested is a traditional issue 😂

1d agoReply

15

View 16 replies

Kop

Even pastors calling for justice, but his fellow presenters are mute 🤫. This a shame to all of them

1d agoReply

102

View 3 replies

@officialGh music

Dormaafo nyinaa y3 mmoa ntira 😊😊😊 that's why 😊

1d agoReply

12

View 2 replies

Read also

Ghanaian Bishop instructs Kofi Adoma to divorce his wife: "She's not your soulmate"

Godfred sintim

the chief is not correct fullish man kwaseato Chief

1d agoReply

19

View 4 replies

Nana Aquasi Rastus

The case has reached headquarters oo😂

1d agoReply

14

View 1 reply

nana owusu

Wagyimi s3 ne wura😝😂

1d agoReply

17

Prophet Francis

odwansaa part weak me

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Jessie Ola-Morris avatar

Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh

Hot: