Rev Opambour Weighs In Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, Questions Why No Arrests Has Been Made
- Rev Opambour has expressed disappointment in security agencies for not carrying any arrest concerning Kofi Adoma's accident
- In a video, he questioned why the man who fired the shot was not arrested although there are videos of him committing the act
- Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions as some supported his claim while others disagreed
Ghanaian pastor, Rev Ebenezer Obambour has reacted to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's shooting incident.
In a video, he condemned the incident and called for justice for the renowned media personality.
Rev Opambour's remarks follow Kofi Adoma's first public appearance after his accident in December 2024.
The pastor, heartbroken after seeing Kofi's condition, was appalled that no one had been punished for the act.
"Has the culprit been arrested?" Opambour asked one of his junior pastor and when he said no, Opambour questioned why.
Kofi Adoma makes first public appearance
Kofi Adoma held a press conference on Thursday, March 13, 2025, to brief Ghanaians about his health. This was his first appearance after his trip from abroad.
The Angel FM presenter was flown to Dubai in January for surgery on his eye, which had reportedly been left blinded after an incident at Dormaa in the Bono Region.
Adoma attended the Kwafie festival, which was also used to climax the 25th-anniversary celebration of Dormaahene Osagyefo Agyeman Badu II, in December 2024. During the incident, he was accidentally shot in the eye.
To date, no arrest has been made, prompting Opambour's reaction on the matter.
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to Rev Opambour's comment
Netizens who saw the post of Rev Opambour speaking on Kofi Adoma's shooting incident expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some expressed sympathy over Kofi's case, others supported Rev Opambour's comment.
@Kelvin Anim Bediako wrote:
"Agyeman Badu ankasa, hmmmm."
@Samuel Okyere wrote:
"The silence of Dormaahene is not good kraa."
23h agoReply
30
View 20 replies
Good Luck 💓
hmmm asem oo Ghana big problem 🙏
3h agoReply
0
Philip Asante
Please is an accident not a personal issue 😏
1d agoReply
7
Boahemaah Abigail
accident s3n
1d agoReply
21
View 19 more
ALEKYE🇩🇪SOJA🫠💔👁
He can't be arrested is a traditional issue 😂
1d agoReply
15
View 16 replies
Kop
Even pastors calling for justice, but his fellow presenters are mute 🤫. This a shame to all of them
1d agoReply
102
View 3 replies
@officialGh music
Dormaafo nyinaa y3 mmoa ntira 😊😊😊 that's why 😊
1d agoReply
12
View 2 replies
Godfred sintim
the chief is not correct fullish man kwaseato Chief
1d agoReply
19
View 4 replies
Nana Aquasi Rastus
The case has reached headquarters oo😂
1d agoReply
14
View 1 reply
nana owusu
Wagyimi s3 ne wura😝😂
1d agoReply
17
Prophet Francis
odwansaa part weak me
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh