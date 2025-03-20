A friend of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has gone public on yesterday's arrest of the outspoken Ghanaian broadcast journalist

Kwame Appiah Kubi said Afrifa was going home after writing his law exam when he was apprehended by National Security

Social media users who commented on the video have shared varied opinions on the arrest of journalist Okatakyie Afrifa

A close friend of Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has shared details of what transpired in the events leading up to the arrest of the outspoken broadcaster by National Security.

The morning show host of Kessben FM, Kwame Appiah Kubi said in an interview with DEK360 that he and Okatakyie went to write a law exam at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

Kubi explained that they were returning to their respective homes after writing the paper when the journalist was apprehended.

Kwame Appiah Kubu talks about the circumstances leading to the arrest of journalist Okatakyie.

Source: UGC

He said minutes after parting ways with the host of the For The Records show, he heard sirens blaring but did not make a big fuss, thinking it was an ambulance.

However, Kubi said he began getting calls that Okatakyie had been picked up by National Security and arranged for legal assistance.

"We are both in law school at GIMPA. We went to write our mid-semester exams. After we parted ways I heard sirens, so I initially thought it was an ambulance."

"A few moments later I began getting calls that Okatakyie had been arrested so I called our lawyer and made arrangements. Initially, we had no idea where he was taken, but we eventually found out and went to the National Security."

Quizzed if he was aware of the particular charges levelled against Okatakyie leading to his arrest by the National Security, Kubi remained tight-lipped on the issue.

However, he vowed to share more on the charges levelled against his journalist friend at a later stage.

Okatakyie Afrifa poses with Nana B and other NPP stalwarts after his release by National Security.

Source: Facebook

When was Okatakyie Afrifa arrested?

The news went rife on social media on the evening of Wednesday, March 19, 2025, that the former Angel FM morning show host had been arrested.

He was said to have been apprehended near the Kingsby Hotel at Achimota.

The news of Okatakyie's arrest was met with widespread criticism from the leadership and supporters of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The party's General Secretary Justin Frimpong Kodua described the arrest as an attack on Ghana's democracy.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians unhappy over Okatakyie's arrest

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness over the arrest of Okatakyie.

@AddaiAbrahamJnr. stated:

"Bless you guys the love is deep."

@AddaiAbrahamJnr. reacted:

"Asanteman is proud of you."

@QuarhmeHazard-i7c replied:

"For the record is in to stay no matter what they do."

Okatakyie Afrifa released by National Security

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Okatakyie was released from National Security custody.

The update was confirmed by the National Organiser of the NPP, Nana B in a post on Facebook.

He posted photos with Okatakyie and other party members at the National Security premises.

The NPP General Secretary announced the release with a thank-you to the party's faithful.

