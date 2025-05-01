Kumawood star Kwaku Manu has weighed in on Ayisha Modi's recent social media rants against Stonebwoy and other celebrities

In a video, the famed actor advised the renowned Ghanaian socialite to end her social media lamentation

Netizens who saw Kwaku Manu's video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, as some supported his claims while others disagreed

Famed Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has weighed in on Ayisha Modi's social media rants against some Ghanaian celebrities, especially Stonebwoy.

In a viral TikTok video, Kwaku Manu described Ayisha Modi's personality, acknowledging her kind heartedness.

However, he advised her to end the social media rants for the sake of peace and good health.

Ayisha Modi starts feud with Stonebwoy

Ayisha Modi, once a staunch supporter of Stonebwoy and his Bhim Nation label, has recently launched a verbal attack on Stonebwoy.

In several videos, she publicly accused the artist of ingratitude. She claims to have provided substantial financial support, including paying for his children's school fees and contributing GH¢ 25,000 for his father’s surgery.

Modi also alleges that Stonebwoy caused a friend, Kenzy, to lose $400,000. However, Kenzy has refuted this claim, stating that he maintains a good relationship with Stonebwoy and that no such financial loss occurred.

Kwaku Manu, who is concerned about Ayisha Modi's recent social media actions, has advised her to cut the online rants.

