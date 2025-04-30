Social commentator Ayisha Modi has alleged that she spent $20,000 on rappers Kwesi Arthur and Kwesi Slay's Seven song

She made the claims during a TikTok Live session where she interacted with fans and shared details about the song

Many people shared their views on the claims in the comment section of the viral TikTok video

Social commentator and socialite Ayisha Modi made serious claims about being the financier of American-based Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur's Seven song.

Ayisha Modi makes claims about Kwesi Arthur

On her TikTok Live, Ayesha Modi made claims about financially supporting Kwesi Arthur during the early stages of his music career.

She explained that she and famous Ghanaian blogger Blagogee were the ones who worked on Kwesi Arthur and Kwesi Slay's song, Seven, which was released on August 1, 2018.

"Anyone on this TikTok Live should go to Instagram and go to Blagogee's page. I think in 2017, he and I worked on that product called Seven," she said in the video.

She sang the chorus of the song and noted that she and Blagogee were the ones who worked on the song, and she challenged netizens to visit his Instagram page to confirm her claims.

Ayisha Modi noted that she supported the Seven music project with $20,000, and she did not even get a dollar back.

As part of promotion strategies, the staunch fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, who recently fell out with him, noted that she spent money on three iPhones to be given to promoters.

Ayisha explained that the iPhones were given to promoters as a gift for pushing the song and making it go viral.

"I wanted the song to be a hit because it has been in the room for about six or seven years and it could not be a hit," she explained.

Reactions to Ayisha Modi's claims about Kwesi Arthur

Many people could not believe that Ayisha Modi sent that much money on Kwesi Arthur and Kwesi Slay's Seven music video.

People complimented her and gave her names such as nation's helper, among others, because she had made several claims about helping other celebrities.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Ayisha Modi's claims:

Adwoa quality said:

"At this point Aisha boa 😒 3de3n nso nono 😂"

Ewurabena berry said:

"And she brought iPhones for all of them too oooo eeeeiiii 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣the iPhone is her signature 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣"

Queen Of Positivity🥰 said:

"So where the family members of this woman 👩 aah"

🧹𝓢𝓽𝓸𝓷𝓮𝓫𝔀𝓸𝔂 🧹 𝓑𝓐 said:

"Eeeiii nation helper 🤔🤔🤔"

kaak_yire arts said:

"IMF- international Modi Fund 😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😩😂😂😂😂."

wandajordans said:

"Then BHIM nation fans didn't really enjoy oo. It looks like the money finish before she start showing love to BHIM fans. Cos how come BHIM fans never get all this amount of support."

Seven music video

Ayisha Modi alleges funding Dr Likee’s movie

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite and outspoken commentator Ayisha Modi claimed she financially supported popular YouTuber and actor Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer, during the early stages of his acting career.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Ayisha said that Dr Likee once approached her for a loan to kickstart his first movie series. According to her, she gave him the money without expecting repayment.

Her claims sparked a wave of mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians flooding the comments section to share their thoughts on her claims.

