Ghanaians React After Seeing Stonebwoy’s Surgically Operated Leg for the First Time, Video
Music

by  Geraldine Amoah reviewed by  Bruce Douglas 3 min read
  • Dancehall musician Stonebwoy was spotted playing football at the just-ended Bhim Fun Games
  • Many people saw his right leg, which was surgically operated on, for the first time in a viral video
  • They sympathised with the Bhim Nation leader and shared their views in the comments section

Video of dancehall musician Stonebwoy's surgically operated leg has gone viral after he was captured playing football at his Bhim Fun Games event in Accra.

Stonebwoy's surgically repaired leg gains attention as he plays football in a viral video. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @ghana.eye
Source: TikTok

Stonebwoy's surgically operated leg gains attention

During Stonebwoy's Bhim Nation sports event, dubbed Bhim Fun Games, many people had the opportunity of seeing the dancehall musician's surgically operated leg for the first time.

The sports event was held over the weekend on April 26, 2025, at the Accra Academy Astro Turf, and it was attended by the arist himself, his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, and Bhim Nation fans.

In the trending video, before the football games kicked off, the Gidigba crooner was the first to kick the ball. In the process, he ended up showing the injuries to his right leg, which many Ghanaians had not witnessed.

Details of Stonebwoy's accident

When Stonebwoy was a teenager, he was unfortunately involved in a tragic car accident while travelling with his father, Mr Satekla.

The car accident, which occurred on the Accra-Tema Motorway, claimed his twin brother’s life and left the musician severely injured. His right leg sustained major injuries, leading to years of physical pain and emotional trauma.

Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, Stonebwoy pressed on with his education and music career. He has gone on to win several awards to claim the title as one of the most decorated dancehall musicians in the country.

In 2024, Stonebwoy graduated with a Second Class Upper undergraduate degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional Studies.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's operated leg

Below are the reactions of social media users to the trending video of Stonebwoy's surgically operated leg:

Řĩċķý et Ðaŵsøñ❤️ said:

"First time I seen his leg. bro really suffered paa oo eii. Bless up Stonebwoy no wonder you're shining ✨️."

James.- said:

"chale his accident was very serious...thank God for his life."

Aatsooslimzy said:

"Who else paused the video to have a look at his leg 🦵 🥺🥺."

Ayam bhim 👑👑 said:

"I don't know why dem dey envy stonebwoy."

Dingo Morgan said:

"Abi Shatta movement fans , but seeing your knees now make I respect you paaa …We way we have better legs haven’t achieved anything like you have done .God bless you man 🙏."
Asamoah Gyan pays for Stonebwoy's leg surgery. Image Credit: @stonebwoy and @asamoah_gyan3
Source: Instagram

Stonebwoy thanks Gyan for funding knee surgery

YEN.com.gh also reported that Stonebwoy publicly thanked former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for sponsoring his knee surgery seven years ago.

In a heartfelt tweet, the Ever Lasting hitmaker recalled the generous act and acknowledged how impactful it was in his life, vowing never to forget it.

Gyan’s warm and humble response to Stonebwoy's statement touched many hearts online, sparking praise from fans who lauded the icon for his kindness.

Source: YEN.com.gh

