Some natives of the Ashanti Region have expressed displeasure over what they describe as disrespectful attitudes meted out against Otumfuo

They have taken to the streets to protest and invoke curses on some personalities they claim have constantly disrespected the Asantehene, including Kevin Taylor and Twene Jonas

Netizens who saw the post were divided and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

A group of people from the Ashanti Region hit the streets on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to protest what they describe as disrespectful behaviour meted out by some individuals against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The Ashanti natives allege that the individuals in question have repeatedly disrespected the Asantehene without provocation, a development that has deeply angered the community.

Ashantis protest disrespect against Otumfuo. Image source: Opemsuo radio, Twene Jonas TV

Source: Twitter

In a video that has since gone viral, a member of the group was captured pouring libation and invoking curses on the likes of Kevin Taylor, Twene Jonas, and others who they claim have constantly disrespected Otumfuo.

They reported them to the gods and called for misfortune to befall them should they ever make derogatory remarks about Otumfuo again.

Ashantis revere Otumfuo a lot

Ashantis revere their King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and can barely tolerate any disrespect against him. They literally worship him and have named him "Nyame keseɛ."

To them, he is not just a traditional ruler but a spiritual, cultural, and political symbol of the Ashanti people, the embodiment of their history, pride, and identity.

Ashantis have consistently lamented and conveyed dissatisfaction over some utterances they deem inappropriate made against Otumfuo.

On various social media outlets, Ashanti natives have either cautioned or retaliated by hurling insults at people who make derogatory remarks about their King,

Recall that Ashantis descended heavily on Ghanaian media personality Afia Pokua and Monna Gucci after the former made some comments regarded as indecent against Otumfuo.

Watch the video of the group pouring libation below:

Afia Pokua, a Ghanaian journalist affiliated with Agoo TV and Onua TV, became embroiled in controversy following remarks made on the show "Biribi Gyegye Wo," hosted by Mona Gucci. During the broadcast, Pokua criticized Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, expressing frustration over his perceived silence amid ongoing conflicts involving his subjects and other tribes, including the Bonos. She also questioned the political deference shown to the Asantehene, noting that even the president bowed to show respect to the chief.

These comments were deemed disrespectful by many Ghanaians, particularly within the Ashanti community. In response to the backlash, Afia Pokua and Mona Gucci issued public apologies, both on social media and live television. They subsequently visited the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to offer a formal apology to the Asantehene. Dressed in black attire symbolising mourning, they knelt before the chiefs and elders, expressing remorse for their statements .

Despite these efforts, the Manhyia Palace rejected their apologies. The palace emphasized that proper customs and protocols were not followed in their approach. Specifically, it was noted that any criticism of the Asantehene must go through the queen mother, as she is the only person who can rebuke him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh