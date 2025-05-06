Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Ras Nene caused a frenzy on social media when he shared a picture on his Instagram page

In the picture he shared, the comic actor was dressed as a futuristic AI combat robot, and his costume was black and white

Ras Nene's trending picture got many social media users laughing hard in the comment section of the

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian comic actor and YouTuber Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee, left fans in stitches after a photo of him rocking a full AI robotic suit surfaced online.

Ras Nene rocks an AI robot outfit. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ras Nene's AI robot outfit

The Famous Ghanaian YouTuber took to his official Instagram page to share the picture with his millions of fans.

The picture, taken on a calm residential street lined with houses and parked vehicles, showed Ras Nene confidently posing in what looked like a homemade sci-fi armour.

Dressed in a white and black suit that mimicked the look of a futuristic AI combat robot, Ras Nene topped off the ensemble with a shiny black helmet and brown leather ankle boots with buckles.

His stern facial expression as he made while he posed in the funny picture contrasted comically with the exaggerated nature of the outfit, amplifying the humour.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Ras Nene noted that AI had landed in Ghana, adding that he was there to support Ghanaians in everything they needed. He noted that all they had to do was to book him.

"Ai in Ghana 🇬🇭 I’m here to support you in everything just book me now."

Reactions to Ras Nene's futuristic combat

The picture went viral, with fans wondering whether his outfit was for a skit or movie, hinting that if it was so, it had heightened their anticipation.

Other social media users flooded the comments with laughing emojis and jokes. Many others praised Ras Nene for always pushing the boundaries of comedy, especially with his unusual costumes.

Others jokingly referred to him as Tesla Owusu, Kumasi RoboCop, among other names in the comment section.

Below are the reactions from social media users to Ras Nene's trending photo:

maa_me_official said:

"Wei dierr Tesla Owusu paaaa😂😂😂😂"

nba._youngboy419 said:

"Herr Aka THE GOAT!!🐐 🍿 🎥 😹😹"

aaron.ayiih said:

" mewɔ Mampong! yɛɛdua carrot!"

bigkumz said:

"AI what’s your name ?😂"

kwesiokawa said:

"Greatest of all time 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😂"

wezzomedia500 said:

"The revival of Ghana's movies industry. Aka the main man🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭💯💯💯🎬🎬🎬📹📹📹"

maskblog_ said:

"Haven't u done enough 😂😂😂"

Ras Nene in a movie role. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi makes claims about Dr Likee

YEN.com.gh reported that outspoken Ghanaian socialite and social commentator Ayisha Modi claimed that she financially supported popular YouTuber and actor Dr Likee, also known as Akabenezer, during the early stages of his movie career.

Speaking during a TikTok Live session, Ayisha claimed that Dr Likee approached her for financial assistance to kickstart his first movie series. She said she offered him the money as a loan, but later told him not to worry about paying it back, choosing instead to help out of goodwill.

Her statements caused a stir online, with many social media users debating in the comment section the sincerity of her claims.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh