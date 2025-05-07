Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Kwabena Adu-Boahene Claims He Gave 'Opposition Party' GH¢8.3 Million Ahead of 2024 Elections
by  Jessie Ola-Morris 2 min read
  • The former Signals Bureau director-general has unveiled that he gave a portion of the state funds he's been accused of embezzling to a political party
  • In a letter, he noted that he spent GH¢8.3 million on the "opposition party" ahead of the 2024 elections
  • Netizens who saw Kwabena Adu-Boahene's letter were taken aback and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

Embattled former Director-General for the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has opened up about how he spent some of the funds he's been accused of embezzling.

Mr Adu-Boahene has been accused of misappropriating state funds and is currently facing 11 charges levelled against him by the Attorney General.

Kwabena Adu-Boahene, Angela Adjei Boahene, Opposition Party, NDC, NPP, 2024 Elections
Kwabena Adu-Boahene details how he spent $7 million. Image source: Kwabena Adu-Boahen, Dominic Ayine
Source: Facebook

Despite pleading not guilty to the charges pressed against him, Mr Adu-Boahene has given a breakdown of how he used the funds.

In a letter written from the EOCO cells, he noted that over GH¢1,000,000 on allowances for Members of Parliament for the enactment of the National Signals Bureau Act in 2020/2021 and 2024.

Additionally, Mr Adu-Boahene claims he spent GH¢8,300,000 on an unnamed "opposition party" ahead of the 2024 elections.

He explained that this amount was used to provide communication equipment for the "opposition party."

See the post below:

Kwabena Adu-Boahene faces 11 charges

Kwabena Adu-Boahene is facing eleven charges after he was accused by the Attorney General of embezzling state funds. He allegedly diverted $7 million meant for a state contract into his accounts.

He allegedly purchased properties, including houses and cars in Accra, Kumasi, and even abroad with the funds.

Source: YEN.com.gh

