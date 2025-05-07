Kwabena Adu-Boahene Claims He Gave 'Opposition Party' GH¢8.3 Million Ahead of 2024 Elections
- The former Signals Bureau director-general has unveiled that he gave a portion of the state funds he's been accused of embezzling to a political party
- In a letter, he noted that he spent GH¢8.3 million on the "opposition party" ahead of the 2024 elections
- Netizens who saw Kwabena Adu-Boahene's letter were taken aback and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section
Embattled former Director-General for the National Signals Bureau, Kwabena Adu-Boahene, has opened up about how he spent some of the funds he's been accused of embezzling.
Mr Adu-Boahene has been accused of misappropriating state funds and is currently facing 11 charges levelled against him by the Attorney General.
Despite pleading not guilty to the charges pressed against him, Mr Adu-Boahene has given a breakdown of how he used the funds.
In a letter written from the EOCO cells, he noted that over GH¢1,000,000 on allowances for Members of Parliament for the enactment of the National Signals Bureau Act in 2020/2021 and 2024.
Additionally, Mr Adu-Boahene claims he spent GH¢8,300,000 on an unnamed "opposition party" ahead of the 2024 elections.
He explained that this amount was used to provide communication equipment for the "opposition party."
See the post below:
Kwabena Adu-Boahene faces 11 charges
Kwabena Adu-Boahene is facing eleven charges after he was accused by the Attorney General of embezzling state funds. He allegedly diverted $7 million meant for a state contract into his accounts.
He allegedly purchased properties, including houses and cars in Accra, Kumasi, and even abroad with the funds.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh