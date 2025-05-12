Sad videos from Ghanaian female carpenter, Ama Endorsed's one-week observation have surfaced on social media

The young woman recently passed away, breaking the hearts of many of her friends and loved ones

Videos from her one-week observation show her relatives weeping uncontrollably, as they struggled to come to terms with her passing

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The family of popular Ghanaian female carpenter, Ama Endorsed, have yet to come to terms with the passing of their beloved.

Ama Endorsed, born Comfort Esime Adzigbli, passed away on April 17, 2025, after she reportedly took ill.

Ama Endorsed's family weeps as they observe her one-week. Image source: Ama Endorsed

Source: Instagram

Scores of celebrities expressed their grief and sent their sympathy to the family of the deceased. However, as the social media grief subsided, the mourning continued in the deceased's home.

Recently, her family held a one-week observation to celebrate her life and mourn her passing. Videos from the event have broken the hearts of many.

Her relatives were spotted weeping uncontrollably in the videos which has surfaced on social media.

Relatives believed to be her aunties, uncles, cousins and siblings were spotted in the video grieving over her loss.

Some celebrities, including Keche Joshua, turned up at the event to show their support to the family.

Watch the video of Ama Endorsed's one week below:

Ama Endorsed was a distinguished Ghanaian entrepreneur, carpenter, and social media influencer who made a remarkable impact by challenging gender norms in the construction industry.

Known as "The Lady Carpenter," she was the founder and CEO of Namas Decor and Namas Autos, businesses that showcased her skills in interior design and carpentry.

Her journey inspired many, particularly young women, to pursue careers in traditionally male-dominated fields.

She came to the limelight after sharing her work and experiences on social media, becoming a role model for aspiring female artisans in Ghana and beyond.

Watch the video of Keche Josua at the one-week observation below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh