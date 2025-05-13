Oheneba Jude shared a heartfelt moment with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at an event in Kumasi

The popular TikToker said the Asantehene personally called him out of the crowd to greet him

He vowed to not wash or use his right hand after the rare encounter with the revered Ashanti chief

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian TikTok sensation, Oheneba Jude, has taken to social media to express his delight after shaking hands with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The popular content creator explained that he was presented with a rare opportunity to be in the same space as the Asantehene at a recent function.

TikTok sensation, Oheneba Jude, refuses to wash after shaking hands with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at an event. Photo credit: @ohenebajude/TikTok & @Asante_nation/X.

Source: TikTok

Oheneba Jude said he had the privilege of shaking hands with the revered king of the Ashanti Kingdom.

He explained that when the Asantehene saw him in the crowd, he beckoned him to come and greet him, a gesture that made him feel special.

Having touched the hand of Otumfuo, Jude claimed he was not going to wash his right hand or use it for anything for a long time.

Beaming with excitement and pride, the Kumasi-based TikTok star said he was going to rely on his left hand henceforth.

"The Otumfuo shook hands with me. I'm going to keep this hand like that because it's very rare for one to get the chance to shake hands with Otumfuo. While others were scrambling to touch his hand, he called me out of the crowd to shake hands with me. Because of this, I'm not going to wash my hands or use it to eat. I use my left hand to eat," he said.

Oheneba Jude is a famous Ghanaian TikTok star based in Kumasi. Photo credit: @ohenebajude/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Oheneba Jude was among many guests, including high-profile dignitaries, invited to the Millennium Excellence Awards organised under the auspices of the Asantehene.

Held at Legacy in Kumasi on May 9, 2025, the event recognised and celebrated outstanding individuals whose work has contributed significantly to national development and global progress across various fields, including science, governance, academia, humanitarian service, and innovation.

Ghanaian business moguls such as Osei Kwame Despite (CEO of the Despite Group of Companies), Ernest Ofori Sarpong (CEO of Special Ice Water), and Nick Danso (CEO of Ghana Link Network Services) were honoured with the Lifetime Africa Achievement Prize.

The TikTok video of Jude's comments about meeting the Asantehene are below:

Netizens celebrate Oheneba Jude for meeting Otumfuo

Netizens who came across the video shared by Oheneba Jude took to the comments section to celebrate him for shaking hands with Otumfuo.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Marilovebeautypalour23 said:

"May the God of Jude locate everyone. favor, blessing and long life with grace is our portion."

@oseija also said:

"Congratulations, Mr Jude.So happy for you."

@Gifty Owusu commented:

"Oooh my God l type your blessing."

Oheneba Jude eats fufu with McBrown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, shared a bowl of fufu with Oheneba Jude.

The duo enjoyed the food on live television while the media personality was hosting her Onua Showtime show on Onua TV.

Oheneba Jude became an instant internet sensation because of his food content, which has endeared him to many people.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh