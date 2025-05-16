Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya recently had a lifechanging encounter with a man from the Volta Region

The kind man who introduced himself as a farmer gifted Wode Maya five acres of land for free in the Volta Region

Netizens who saw the video of Wode Maya were overwhelmed and expressed mixed reactions in the comments section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Popular Ghanaian Vlogger Wode Maya has received an awesome gift from a farmer in the Volta Region.

The young man has been honoured with a special gift from the grateful farmer in the Volta Region, in recognition of his continued philanthropic efforts.

The surprise gesture came during one of Wode Maya’s recent visits to the region, where he has been documenting inspiring stories.

Known for using his platform to highlight underrepresented African voices and development stories, Wode Maya has touched many lives with his generosity and commitment to uplifting rural areas.

The farmer expressed his deep gratitude for the vlogger’s impact, citing a recent project Wode Maya supported in the area that helped improve the lives of people in the community.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Wode Maya appeared touched by the gesture, thanking the farmer and encouraging more Ghanaians to support and uplift one another.

Watch the video below:

Fans and followers have flooded social media with praise for both the farmer and Wode Maya, commending the vlogger for staying grounded and dedicated to positive change.

Wode Maya, who has over 1 million subscribers on YouTube, continues to travel across Africa, sharing inspiring stories of innovation, entrepreneurship, and transformation. His work has earned him international recognition and a loyal fan base both within and outside Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh