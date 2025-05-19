Two Ashesi University alumni started a fruit juice business, Fruits on Wheels, while still in school in 2019

They began with only GH¢40 capital and gradually built it into one of Ghana’s top juice-producing factories

The duo secured additional support through their university’s entrepreneurship programme to expand operations

Alumni of Ashesi University, Naa Korlikie Ologo Gyan and Richida Pokuaa Gyimah, have opened up about their entrepreneurial journey.

Speaking to a content creator, the two ladies stated that they decided to venture into a fruit juice business, dubbed Fruits on Wheels, in 2019 while they were still in school.

Naa Korlikie Ologo Gyan and Richida Pokuaa Gyimah, two Ashesi University alumni, build a thriving juice business from GH¢40.

Source: UGC

According to Richida Pokuaa Gyimah, the co-founder, they started their Fruits on Wheels business with GH¢40 as startup capital, but managed to turn it into one of the biggest juice-producing factories in the country.

In an excerpt of the interview sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh, Richida explained that they began by buying fruits in small quantities because they did not have enough capital.

"We started with our capital that was like in 2019. We didn't start big. We bought like a few fruits, we got the packs and then we reinvested the profits," one of the girls said.

Aside from the GH¢40 initial capital, the two young entrepreneurs also said they secured funding from their alma mater's entrepreneurship initiative programme.

"There was an initiative on campus, the entrepreneurship centre, and we got accepted into the programme and then they gave us funding to help us. We were able to get a dispenser and then a juicer. So that's how we even started the fruit juice because now we had the juicer,” she said.

Naa Korlikie Ologo Gyan and Richida Pokuaa Gyimah are two of several Ashesi University students who have ventured into entrepreneurship either while in school or after graduation.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Richida and Naa Korlikie’s interview

After sharing their story, some Ghanaians on social media thronged the comment section to react.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Berry sneakerz said:

"Person go ashesi university u dey ask am how she get capital Dbees u dey see like that."

@Manfred replied:

"Please we are not dbees ohhh."

@user8594888438612 also said:

"You dey talk to dbees who already have a secured future by their parents. They just do side businesses as a desire, hobby or passion."

Beryl Bempong, Ashesi graduate, inspires youth as she becomes a plantain chips seller after school.

Source: Twitter

Ashesi University graduate sells plantain chips

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Beryl Bempong, a graduate of Ashesi University, became an inspiration to many people after she opened up about her work as a plantain chips seller.

In an interview, the young entrepreneur said she began selling plantain chips way back during her time in senior high school.

Beryl Bempong said she continued during her days as a university student but saw it as a side job until after graduation when she took it seriously.

Many who came across the video tool to the comment section to praise and encourage her.

Source: YEN.com.gh