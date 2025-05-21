Bishop Ajagurajah has been spotted at Osei Kwame Despite’s East Legon residence during a courtesy visit

The two dined with some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, including Samuel Osei Kuffour

Ajagurajah described Despite as his “Godfather” and expressed excitement over their first meeting

Bishop Ajagurajah Spotted with Business Mogul Osei Kwame Despite at East Legon Residence.

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, founder of Universal Spiritual Outreach, popularly known as the Ajagurajah Movement, was spotted with Ghanaian business mogul Osei Kwame Despite.

Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, leader of the Ajagurajah Movement, dines with Osei Kwame Despite & some East Legon executives. Photo credit: @ajagurajah12/TikTok.

A video circulating on social media showed Bishop Ajagurajah having a meal with Despite and some members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

This followed a courtesy call paid by the popular Ghanaian pastor to Osei Kwame Despite at his residence in East Legon, one of Ghana’s upscale residential areas.

Although details of the meeting are yet to be made public, Bishop Ajagurajah seemed to have had a fruitful discussion with Despite and his affluent companions.

The Ajagurajah Movement leader expressed his delight over the meeting in the caption of the video, stating that it was his first encounter with the Ghanaian businessman.

He also described Osei Kwame Despite, founder of the Despite Group of Companies, as his “Godfather.”

“Meeting my Godfather for the first time,” he wrote.

The video, which has since gone viral, captured the moment Bishop Ajagurajah arrived at Despite’s residence in a black Mercedes-Benz.

Upon arrival, Osei Kwame Despite warmly welcomed the popular Ghanaian bishop into his luxurious home and dined with him after their meeting.

Former Ghanaian footballer Samuel Osei Kuffour, a member of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club, was also present at the meeting.

Watch the video below:

Ajagurajah’s meeting with Despite sparks online reactions

The video of Bishop Ajagurajah’s meeting with Osei Kwame Despite has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions online.

At the time of writing, the video had garnered over 11,000 likes and 277 comments in just eight hours.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@GlamBi_kiss studio said:

"Have been seeing Despite in my dreams mostly .When will I meet him physically and have an interaction with him."

@Anthony Ackah also said:

"Very soon I will be also having a special meeting with this great men."

@MsTee commented:

"When power met power Ajagurajah powers to the world."

@Serwaaba also commented:

"You see Dr Despite closing the door of Apostle. That is humility at it peak. God may I never in my life be arrogant."

@Frankfelix De Lasttw wrote:

"Don't call someone who suffer to get money is a stingy n never call someone who dont suffer to get money is a giver."

Dr Osei Kwame Despite flaunts his newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck. Photo credit: Osei Kwam Despite, Black Star Nation.

