Karma President is trending after his prophetic declaration regarding Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang went viral

The Ghanaian seer has advised the Vice President to resign from her position due to the vision he has received about her

He warned that the Vice President might not recover if she faces a medical emergency ever again

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian seer Karma President has stoked controversy after he opened up on a vision he had in the spiritual realm regarding the Vice-President of Ghana, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

This comes after he said the spiritual revelation he had about Professor Opoku-Agyemang was not good.

Karma President advises Jane Opoku Agyemang after sharing a new prophecy about her. Photo credit: Karma President/Facebook, @Joy News

Source: UGC

It all happened after Karma President was told that Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang had donated her four-month salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund.

Karma President in a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Facebook seemed none too pleased about the benevolent gesture by the Vice President but went ahead to shed light on the vision he had about her.

He advised the 73-year-old woman to step down from her role as Vice President because, in the spiritual realm, he still foresaw her in a hospital bed.

“She needs to stop working and take care of her family. She needs to quit being Vice President and look after herself. The next time she falls down again, that will be the end, she will not come back home because she is in a box in the spiritual world. NDC, do something about it,” he said in the video.

This video has resurfaced after news went rife that Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang had arrived in the country after she was flown to the UK for medical treatment.

Karma President has never shied away from making prophetic declarations.

He rose to fame in 2024 when he prophesied that famed Nigerian actor Junior Pope would die.

Watch the video below:

Prophet Roja prophesies about domestic flight

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Roja, prophesied that a plane en route from Accra to Kumasi would crash shortly after takeoff.

Prophet Roja, in a video, said that in the vision, he foresaw that fewer than 20 people would survive the crash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh