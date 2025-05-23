Nana Agradaa has rebuked those who prophesied doom for Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

Popular Ghanaian priest-turned-prophetess Nana Agradaa has lashed out at individuals who prophesied doom for Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang was given a bleak outlook by religious figures and social media commentators since it was announced that she was ill and flew to the UK to seek medical care.

Despite these doom prophecies, the Vice President returned home on Thursday, May 22, 2025, looking healthier and fitter after doctors in the UK discharged her.

She was welcomed back home at the airport by President John Dramani Mahama, First Lady Lordina Mahama, Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, the Vice President’s Chief of Staff, Alex Segbefia, and other senior government officials.

Reacting to this heartwarming news, the controversial prophetess stated that God had put Prof Naana Jane's enemies to shame.

In a TikTok live session, Nana Agradaa further rained curses on the religious figures and social media commentators who wished doom for the Vice President.

"All those who prophesied doom and claimed she was dead have all been put to shame. God has punished all of you and you people will die before your time. The woman is still alive and healthy. You guys have been shamed... I’m so happy for our Vice President," she said.

She further urged Ghanaians to desist from spreading negativity while praying for Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Nana Agradaa's TikTok video slamming doom prophets is below:

Agradaa's defence of Vice President sparks reactions

Nana Agradaa’s comments have sparked mixed reactions, with many applauding her stance while others questioned her sudden defence of the Vice President.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions to her words below.

@Doris said:

"You see what Sammy Gyamfi has done, he changed Agrada to NDC."

@Kwabena also said:

"The money Sammy Gyamfi gave to Agradaa will cost the Npp really hard."

@Nk Florence commented:

"This woman is sharp ooo, now she is an ndc supporter , eeeiii. Turning around paaaa nie."

@Holygift1 also commented:

"Herrrrr switch from komfo to prophetess now from npp to NDC .... smartness paaaa oooo ... she can never lost in business ooooo always calculating the right step, wow .... lemme clap for her."

@RITA MPH wrote:

"Eaaaaaaa aaaa, this woman is now NDC Ohhhb Yahwah, help us , Sammy Gyemfi see what you have done."

Sammy Gyamfi summoned over Agradaa dollar gift

YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sammy Gyamfi was summoned to Jubilee House over a video showing him giving dollars to Agradaa.

The National Democratic Congress politician had been ordered to appear before Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, to explain his controversial act.

The incident sparked widespread backlash online, with critics accusing Gyamfi of violating President John Mahama’s new Code of Conduct.

