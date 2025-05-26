Breanna Kusi Boateng, daughter of Ghanaian preacher Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, has graduated from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Her father celebrated the milestone on social media with a heartfelt message, expressing gratitude to God for guiding her journey

Ghanaians flooded his social media with congratulatory messages, hailing Breanna’s achievement and encouraging her future path

Breanna Kusi Boateng, the daughter of renowned Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, achieved academic excellence abroad.

This follows Breanna's graduation from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County in the US with her first degree.

Beaming with excitement, Reverend Kusi Boateng, who is the founder of Power Chapel Worldwide, took to social media to revel in his daughter's academic achievement.

In a Facebook post, the popular Ghanaian pastor congratulated Breanna and expressed gratitude to God for guiding her through her undergraduate journey.

"Congratulations, my dear daughter, on your college graduation! I am so proud of the amazing woman you’ve become. This achievement is a testament to your hard work, perseverance, and faith," he wrote.

"I thank God for guiding you every step of the way and blessing you with the strength to reach this milestone. May He continue to light your path and bless your future abundantly," he further wrote.

Although details of the programme she read are not yet known, Breanna looked visibly excited about her achievement thus far.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate, the young Ghanaian lady quoted 2 Corinthians 9:8, the New King James Version, to express gratitude to God.

״And God is able to make all grace abound towards you, so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you abound in every good work״. Amen," she wrote.

Read the post below:

Ghanaians congratulate Rev Kusi Boateng’s daughter

After sharing his daughter's academic success on his Facebook page, some Ghanaians flooded his comment section with congratulatory messages.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Christian Larbi-Damptey said:

"I just love Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng. May God continue to bless you."

@Harrietta Akrofi also said:

"Congratulations sis. We are proud of your achievements."

@Gueu Manou Désiré commented:

"Congratulations dear sister. The family is proud of you."

@Eno Mansa also commented:

"Congratulations and may God bless you."

@Amantle Kganetso wrote:

"Congratulations to her. Let her join the Miss Ghana beauty contest. Lots of love, all the way from Botswana."

CHRAJ clears Kusi Boateng

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice exonerated Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng after corruption claims against him.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa claimed in a petition that Reverend Kusi Boateng had two passports with different identities. Ablakwa’s petition also alleged a transfer of GH¢2.6 million in cash from the National Cathedral Secretariat to a company owned by Boateng.

However, CHRAJ, in a report, said Boateng holds one passport with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and has never been issued a passport with the name Kusi-Boateng as claimed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

It also said the claim of conflict of interest was without merit based on the results of the investigations.

