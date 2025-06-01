Counsellor Charlotte Oduro has spoken about her marriage, divorce, and its effect on her for the first time after the issue became public

The media personality said even though she never thought she'd be a divorcee, she is happy and enjoying life

Social media users who watched her video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality and counsellor, Charlotte Oduro, for the first time, spoke about her marriage breakdown and how that affected her.

The renowned counsellor used her marriage divorce as an example while speaking to a group of women at an event.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro says she is enjoying life after her divorce. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme

Source: Instagram

In a video on X, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro urged women to put themselves first when it comes to marital divorce.

She added that getting a divorce should not stop women from serving in the house of God. She added that no amount of stigmatisation should make a woman stay in a marriage she does not like.

“You are divorced, and so what? You have allowed the voices of men to cripple the giftings you have all because you are divorced. You divorced a man and not God. God is still with you, and He is the one who gave you the gift. The marriage was just for enjoyment, and you are done with the enjoyment, so move on with your life.”

She continued that some pastors and their wives do not have a happy marriage, but they keep up an appearance so their congregants would not know.

“They stand on the altar and they preach as if their home is perfect. Go into their rooms, their husbands are sleeping around, and they are also sleeping around. They need to maintain the home because of the church. We will not maintain nonsense. We will maintain peace.”

Charlotte Oduro share how divorce affected her

Using her divorce as an example, the counsellor said she did not set out to become a divorcee, but life happened. Counsellor Charlotte Oduro said that she chose her wellbeing over keeping up an appearance.

“Nobody ever wishes to marry and end it, but sometimes life happens. Do you think I wanted to end my marriage? But sometimes it needs to happen. Let it go.”

“I should come and say I’m okay whilst I’m dying? I’m out and I’m a happy person enjoying my life,” she added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce comment

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Nanaezze said:

“It's cool. We live not to regret our lives. Life must still go on. Leave it behind you, Miss.”

@studywithcecyl wrote:

“Their husbands are sleeping around, they too are sleeping around, and they need to maintain it because of the church.” The way she is condemning exactly the same thing she has been doing just a while ago is diabolical. Lol.”

@Baddo_ManU said:

“What will happen: After this meeting, one of them is going to leave the husband, claiming independence. In a year or two, she’ll start granting interviews to explain how difficult single parenting is because the husband married another and abandoned her and the kids.”

@nkay_LM wrote:

“At her prime, she said only physical abuse would force her to end her marriage. She said even a cheating husband won't push her away, she would rather pamper her husband when she finds out he is cheating. My question: "Was the husband physically abusing her🤔"

@BiG_Kojo said:

“This life eh ebi funny, if she still was married she would've been singing a different song😂 funny how her story has changed embracing others on the same podium 🤣.”

@BraQwam wrote:

“I hope she will not come back 10 years later to say divorcing her husband is the worst decision she made 😞.”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh