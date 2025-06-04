A man was publicly humiliated for trespassing, smoking, and defecating in the Achimota Forest Reserve

The man was forced to squat near a signpost and read its warning messages aloud as part of his punishment

The video sparked reactions, with many suggesting alternative ways the situation could have been handled

In a hilarious and yet strange moment, a grown man was harshly punished for allegedly disobeying a warning signpost at the Achimota Forest Reserve.

Forestry officials enforce strict rules as a man is caught violating Achimota Forest Reserve's policies. Photo credit: EDHUB/Twitter.

In a video trending on social media, the man was caught and instructively punished by reported forest officers for trespassing at the Achimota Forest Reserve. The young man was apparently caught smoking a cigarette and defecating in the forest.

Achimota Forest Reserve is located in the Okaikwei North Municipality in the Greater Accra Region. It is under strict protection to prevent unauthorised entry and activities such as poaching, construction, hunting - and apparently other somewhat lesser offences.

In the video, supposed forestry officers caught the man and decided to question him. The name was not disclosed in the video. However, he was instructed to squat near the signpost of the Achimota Forest Reserve while reading the words on the board out loud.

A public punishment unfolds as a man reads the signpost at Achimota Forest Reserve after breaking the rules. Photo credit: Forestry Commission, Ghana/Facebook

The signpost read:

"No Entry without permit!! No defecation!!! No dumping of refuse!!"

The young man read the signposts continuously, crying profusely with fear or humiliation as the officials looked on.

The video of the young man being punished and recorded did not sit well with the public. What seemed like a humorous stunt was seen by some as a form of ridicule.

Netizens react to man's punishment in Achimota

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users. Many suggested alternative means to punish the man, rather than humiliating him in the online space.

@_abochie suggested:

"How do some people get joy in treating others badly? He faulted, yeah, arrest him and give him a fine if possible."

@EfyaBerlin commented:

"It looks funny until you find yourself in that position."

@Perfumebase_ applauded:

"Forestry Commission is doing well. They arrested two guys in front of my shop yesterday morning too."

@Wee3ny3 commented:

"Oh chale. This is not the right way to threat him we all do same when we travel sometimes."

@CollinsAsein wrote:

"I don't know the devil that entered Africa when God created the world. We are so wicked."

Wiamoase youth protest alleged police harassment

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the tragic death of 19-year-old Richlove in Wiamoase sparked violent clashes between two rival youth groups during her burial, resulting in deaths and injuries. Following the chaos, police were deployed from Mampong to restore order, but some in the area have accused the police of harassment.

According to a video on social media, a young man claimed that officers had been extorting money and unlawfully arresting individuals without cause.

He claimed that the police recently took GH¢1,000 from four arrested youths after searching them and appealed for intervention from Ghana Police Service officers and local leaders.

