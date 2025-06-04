Tidal waves have wrecked key coastal resorts, heritage sites, and roads in Ghana’s Volta Region, crippling the local tourism economy

Angry over stalled sea defense projects, residents have blocked major highways to draw urgent attention to the tourism collapse

Local tourism advocates warned that without immediate intervention, the region may lose its place as one of Ghana’s top travel destinations

Once a rising jewel of eco-tourism, Ghana’s Volta Region now lies battered by unforgiving tidal waves.

With beachfront resorts destroyed, cultural sites washed away, and roads cut off, the promise of a vibrant tourism economy is slipping into the sea.

Volta Region's beachfront economy collapses as tidal waves devastate tourism infrastructure. Photo credit: UGC.

Residents are no longer just calling for relief; they are demanding long-term protection for what remains of their cherished coastline.

Rising waters, sinking tourism

The latest tidal assault buried the Keta-Aflao tourism corridor under sand, rendering once-busy resort paths impassable.

Tour operators have cancelled bookings, students in hospitality training have been forced to abandon school, and businesses that once thrived on weekend beachgoers now remain empty.

"We lost our investment in minutes. We don’t need food donations, we need sea defense walls," one of the tour operators lamented," Adzo Lovia, manager of a beach resort in Salakope said.

The Assembly Member for Kumawu, Sylvester, has warned of broader implications.

"This isn’t just about homes. It’s about collapsing hotels, disappearing beaches, and vanishing livelihoods. The government must act now or lose Volta’s tourism forever," he stated.

Sea promises, no progress

After President Mahama’s visit in early 2024, a GH₵2 million budget was reportedly set aside for sea defense expansion, yet no work has begun.

Hospitality and tourism entrepreneurs say they are still waiting for any real sign of intervention.

The former Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, had previously assured residents that progress was imminent, but community leaders now demand proof.

"Where’s the transparency? If this were Labadi or Cape Coast, would it take this long? Our coast matters too," Assemblyman Sylvester said.

A symbolic act to save tourism

In Salakope and Agavedzi, where tourism and local culture are deeply intertwined, residents blocked the Keta-Denu highway to force the government’s attention.

That road, now just meters from the encroaching ocean, is crucial for both local life and tourism logistics.

"We didn’t want to scare away the few tourists still coming. But if we lose this road, we lose everything—access, income, our way of life," said Kofi Nyadzi, a local eco-tour guide.

The disruption sent a clear message: ignore Volta’s coastline today, and the nation will lose a sustainable tourism gem tomorrow.

The Volta Region is one of most visited tourism destinations in Ghana. Photo credit: UGC.

Tourism exodus and cross-border realities

Joel Degue, a tourism advocate and event organizer, paints a grim picture:

"Tourist arrivals have dropped to zero. Hotels have been flooded, roads are gone, and people now cross into Togo just to access drinking water. Children who were once trained as tour guides or hospitality staff are out of school.Visitors who once explored the serene beaches of Amutinu and Salakope now cancel trips due to safety concerns and poor infrastructure," he said.

"We pay three times the usual fare to send kids to school or pick up supplies," said Mary Aforkor, a mother of three who used to host beachside cooking classes for tourists. "Some families have stopped altogether," she added.

Community demands: tourism-sensitive protection plan

Residents aren’t just demanding the completion of the Blekusu Sea Defence Project; they’re calling for a national strategy that protects both life and the tourism industry.

Their demands include an urgent continuation of coastal defense infrastructure, a tourism-focused emergency recovery plan, and inclusion of the Volta coast in Ghana’s climate adaptation and eco-tourism strategies.

"We want long-term plans, not sandbags. Our coast should be as protected as Osu Castle’s walls in Accra," Efo Mawuli, a 60-year-old retired cultural tour guide, said.

A national treasure left vulnerable

Though the government and some donors have provided food and short-term relief, critics have argued that the deeper issue is the structural neglect of Ghana’s eastern coast.

Experts have also warned that without aggressive intervention, Volta’s tourism will erode, both figuratively and literally.

"Each year, the coastline gets smaller. Each year, promises get louder. But our beaches, our history, and our tourism economy? They’re fading," Degue said.

Ibrahim Mahama donates GH₵100k to the Volta Region tidal wave flood victims in Agavedzi. Photo source: @ibrahim_mahama_71/IG.

Mahama donates GH₵100K to agavedzi flood victims

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman, Ibrahim Mahama, donated GH₵100,000 to victims of the tidal wave in Agavedzi and other communities in the Volta Region.

The donation followed the 68th Independence Day celebration, after which Ibrahim and his brother, former President John Dramani Mahama, visited the affected areas to assess the damage and deliver relief.

Residents of Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi applauded the gesture, recognizing the Mahamas' continued support during national disasters, including the 2023 Akosombo Dam spillage crisis.

