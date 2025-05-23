UTV morning show host Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum has graduated from the Pentecost University

The gorgeous and talented media personality looked glamorous in a stylish dress at the graduation ceremony

Some social media users have commented on Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum's photos on Instagram

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian media personality Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum recently celebrated her graduation from Pentecost University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications Studies.

The graduation ceremony took place in May 2025, and Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum shared photos from the event on her Instagram account.

Pentecost University awards a degree to UTV presenter Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum. Photo credit: @akosuasarpong33.

Source: Instagram

Known for her fashionable appearance, she wore a striking black form-fitting dress adorned with green glittering fabric, which garnered attention at the event.

Her signature short hairstyle was complemented by heavy makeup, featuring long eyelashes and glossy lipstick, enhancing her overall look.

Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum completed her outfit with elegant high heels as she gracefully received her certificate.

Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum graduates from Pentecost University

Ghanaian media personality Adu Sarfowaah has commented on Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum's graduation photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Dedesclassics stated:

"Congratulations oooo sis. We are sooo proud of you."

Adepashoesgh stated:

"Congratulations."

Asamoahbright09 stated:

"Wow soooo proud of u SIS😍😍😍."

Lady Nanabena stated:

"Yessssss🙌🙌 congratulations mamaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌💃💃."

Viviandchurcher stated:

"Congratulations 👏👏👏."

Okyer3ma_nanayawsomuah stated:

"Congratulations 🎉."

samuelnanakojobiney remarked:

"Congratulations 👏👏."

miss_nyarkowaa stated:

"Congrats 😍."

The Instagram video is below:

Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum rocks a stylish dress

Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum looked regal in a stylish two-piece African print ensemble to read the news on United Television.

She wore a peplum three-quarter sleeved top and matching long-thigh skirt that highlighted her figure.

She accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and a matching bracelet while she turned heads with her black native sandals to complete her look.

Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum flaunted her expensive wristwatch and handmade black bracelet in the short video while on set.

The Instagram video is below:

Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum poses with her mom

UTV presenter Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum also made headlines for her choice of attire during her mother's birthday shoot.

On the special occasion, she donned a stylish two-piece African print ensemble, which consisted of a stylish sleeved top paired with a matching skirt that accentuated her figure.

She wore beautiful earrings and a matching bracelet, showcasing her high fashion sense, while her mother wore a gorgeous maxi dress for her birthday shoot.

She looked terrific in a curly hairstyle and heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone as they smiled for the cameras.

Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum wore unique earrings and a necklace with a customised pendant to elevate her look.

Check out the photos below:

Akosua Ago Aboagye joins Sompa FM

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prominent broadcaster Akosua Ago Aboagye, who joined Sompa FM as the Accra branch's radio manager.

On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Ago Aboagye made her new job announcement, only one week after departing Despite Media's Peace FM.

The statement, which came on her birthday, sent her social media admirers into a frenzy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh