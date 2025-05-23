UTV’s Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum Graduates From Pentecost University
- UTV morning show host Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum has graduated from the Pentecost University
- The gorgeous and talented media personality looked glamorous in a stylish dress at the graduation ceremony
- Some social media users have commented on Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum's photos on Instagram
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Ghanaian media personality Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum recently celebrated her graduation from Pentecost University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications Studies.
The graduation ceremony took place in May 2025, and Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum shared photos from the event on her Instagram account.
Known for her fashionable appearance, she wore a striking black form-fitting dress adorned with green glittering fabric, which garnered attention at the event.
Her signature short hairstyle was complemented by heavy makeup, featuring long eyelashes and glossy lipstick, enhancing her overall look.
Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum completed her outfit with elegant high heels as she gracefully received her certificate.
Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum graduates from Pentecost University
Ghanaian media personality Adu Sarfowaah has commented on Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum's graduation photos. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Dedesclassics stated:
"Congratulations oooo sis. We are sooo proud of you."
Adepashoesgh stated:
"Congratulations."
Asamoahbright09 stated:
"Wow soooo proud of u SIS😍😍😍."
Lady Nanabena stated:
"Yessssss🙌🙌 congratulations mamaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌🙌💃💃."
Viviandchurcher stated:
"Congratulations 👏👏👏."
Okyer3ma_nanayawsomuah stated:
"Congratulations 🎉."
samuelnanakojobiney remarked:
"Congratulations 👏👏."
miss_nyarkowaa stated:
"Congrats 😍."
The Instagram video is below:
Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum rocks a stylish dress
Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum looked regal in a stylish two-piece African print ensemble to read the news on United Television.
She wore a peplum three-quarter sleeved top and matching long-thigh skirt that highlighted her figure.
She accessorised her look with simple stud earrings and a matching bracelet while she turned heads with her black native sandals to complete her look.
Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum flaunted her expensive wristwatch and handmade black bracelet in the short video while on set.
The Instagram video is below:
Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum poses with her mom
UTV presenter Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum also made headlines for her choice of attire during her mother's birthday shoot.
On the special occasion, she donned a stylish two-piece African print ensemble, which consisted of a stylish sleeved top paired with a matching skirt that accentuated her figure.
She wore beautiful earrings and a matching bracelet, showcasing her high fashion sense, while her mother wore a gorgeous maxi dress for her birthday shoot.
She looked terrific in a curly hairstyle and heavy makeup that complemented her skin tone as they smiled for the cameras.
Akosua Adutwumwaa Britwum wore unique earrings and a necklace with a customised pendant to elevate her look.
Check out the photos below:
Akosua Ago Aboagye joins Sompa FM
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Prominent broadcaster Akosua Ago Aboagye, who joined Sompa FM as the Accra branch's radio manager.
On Tuesday, March 4, 2025, Ago Aboagye made her new job announcement, only one week after departing Despite Media's Peace FM.
The statement, which came on her birthday, sent her social media admirers into a frenzy.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh