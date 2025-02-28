The 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination for Private Candidates has been released

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the release of provisional results for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for Private Candidates, 2024 – Second Series.

A total of 38,316 candidates, comprising 17,596 males and 21,131 females, sat for the examination, with 1,354 candidates absent.

In a press release dated February 28, 2025, WAEC revealed that the results of 303 candidates in specific subjects and the entire results of 108 candidates have been withheld due to suspected malpractice during the examination and marking process. Investigations into these cases are ongoing.

The performance breakdown for the four core subjects is as follows.

