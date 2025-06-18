Ghana has launched its first human milk bank at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), for infants and families in need

Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh commended Indiana University for their support in establishing the milk bank

The human milk bank is set to be fully operational by next month, July 2025 with health workers currently being trained

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghana has launched its first human milk bank at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), designed to support vulnerable and premature infants in critical need.

Ghana’s first human milk bank at UGMC aims to improve infant health by providing free access to donated milk Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The idea behind establishing the human milk bank at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) is to collect milk from willing mothers wishing to donate, which will then be distributed to families in need at no cost.

Efforts to establish human milk banks are geared at protecting vulnerable infants especially premature or low birth weight babies when their mothers cannot breastfeed.

Human milk reduces the risk of contracting serious complications and supports better health outcomes in neonatal care. Milk banks serve as a vital resource during emergencies or crises and are instrumental in maternal support and contribute to reduced infant mortality and stronger national healthcare systems.

Donors are typically screened and counselled to confirm their eligibility for milk extraction. The milk is then refined, stored, and distributed to families.

The milk can be accessed for free, though a small processing fee may be required from the recipient.

Professor Cecilia Obeng was the initiator of the milk bank. She is a professor in Applied Health Science and is the founding director of the Maternal and Child Health Programme at the School of Public Health-Bloom.

Health minister speaks on human milk bank

Speaking after the launch, Health Minister Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, commended Cecilia for her patriotism. Currently, Ghana is among a few countries in Africa with such a facility.

One notable African country is South Africa, which has been a leader in the region for human milk banking. Other countries like Kenya and Nigeria also boast of similar facilities.

According to Mintah Akandoh, more than 128,000 infants yearly have complications from prematurity. This, he said, is one of the leading causes of neonatal deaths in the country.

The human milk bank at UGMC, supported by Indiana University, is set to benefit vulnerable infants across Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to data by the World Health Organisation (WHO) published in 2023, Ghana's neonatal mortality rate stands at 21 deaths per 1,000 live births, an improvement from 60 per 1,000 in 1965.

The human milk bank is expected to go a long way in helping the country address this challenge.

The Health Minister said:

“It is during this crucial period of life that human milk serves as a life-saving intervention. human milk is not just food, it is medicine.”

He continued:

“We also know that a significant number of facility-based deliveries, up to 15 percent, result in admissions to neonatal intensive care units, often due to low birth weight, prematurity, or birth-related complications.”

The Minister praised the University of Ghana and its dedicated team for spearheading this groundbreaking initiative, alongside Indiana University, for their unwavering support in global health and technical expertise.

To begin the milk collection process next month, July, 2025, the UGMC has started training its health workers to effectively carry out the necessary tasks.

Dr. Beatrice Nyann, Head of the Paediatric Department, announced that the hospital would launch a public education campaign to raise awareness about the importance of human milk donation and human milk banking.

She urged mothers with an excess of human milk to consider donating, as it could help save the lives of vulnerable infants.

Brilliant Oguaa SHS alumna wins medical scholarship

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Dorcas Baafi, a promising alumna of Oguaa Senior High Technical School, was awarded a full medical scholarship by the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat.

Despite achieving an impressive aggregate of 7 in the WASSCE, financial hardship forced her to take on menial jobs, which delayed her medical aspirations.

Moved by her determination, the Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, under the directive of President John Mahama, stepped in to offer her the scholarship.

The scholarship will cover her tuition, accommodation, and living expenses, allowing Dorcas to fully focus on her medical studies without financial worry.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh