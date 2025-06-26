Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is trending following a passionate appeal he made during his program

This comes after he stated that he had wronged Vincent Opare and proceeded to ask for his forgiveness

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video have shared varied opinions on the actions of Okatakyie Afrifa

Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah is seeking forgiveness from the Chief Executive Officer of the Angel Media Group, Vincent Opare.

Speaking on his online show, For The Records, on June 26, 2025, the outspoken media personality, before delving into other topics for discussion, first admitted that he had wronged Vincent Opare by not attending the funeral of his late wife.

He confessed that although he was informed ahead of time about the funeral and spoke to the bereaved about it, he somehow failed to attend the event, which was slated for June 21, 2025.

He then admitted that he had not called Vincent Opare afterwards, saying he was too ashamed to do so.

Okatakyie Afrifa, who sounded very remorseful at that point and spoke calmly, finally sought the forgiveness of his former boss.

"I am ashamed and shy, but it is not my fault. My former CEO and good friend, Vincent Opare, has lost his wife. In this world, what we do not wish on anyone is for the person to lose a child, wife, or husband. It is truly painful. On the 21st, I had it on my calendar that I would be there. In this case, I was not able to attend the funeral, and I feel ashamed, but I was not being deliberate. So, Vincent, please, I have not been able to call you, and this is because I am ashamed. Let me use this opportunity to plead and let you know that it was not deliberate. Please forgive me. My former CEO and my good friend, I am sorry."

Okatakyie Afrifa calls out Sharaf Mahama

The firebrand media personality recently received a lot of flak online after he questioned the decision by Sharaf Mahama, the son of the President, to sponsor a boxing event in the country.

The boxing event themed"Battle of the Beasts" was held at the Bukom Boxing Arena on Friday, June 13, 2025.

Notable boxers, including Bukom Banku, Ayittey Powers, Joshua Clottey, and Ambitious Tilapia, were none too pleased by the remarks made by Okatakyie Afrifa, who called him out.

Reactions to Okatakyie's apology

Netizens who took to the comment section of the video shared their views regarding Okatakyie Afrifa's apology.

Sampson reacted:

"Call him on the phone to apologize, who should tell him for you?"

Estée baby opined:

"Nana, you are a very wise man. God bless you for your good heart."

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"This is good. For you to reflect on your actions and conclude that you erred should be commended."

Kwaku Manu slams Okatakyie Afrifa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu made some strong allegations against Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah on his show.

He alleged that the former Angel FM presenter built his media empire with funds he secured from a woman and the NPP.

Kwaku Manu stated that he was not intimidated by Okatakyie Afrifa-Mensah and called him out for alleged manipulation of people.

