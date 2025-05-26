Suzy Adwoa Pinamang, a Ghanaian student shot by her schoolmate, is set to undergo surgery in the UK next month

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa shared the update after visiting her in a hospital based in London

Businessman Ibrahim Mahama, who funded her treatment, has been widely praised by Ghanaians for his generosity

The surgery for Suzy Adwoa Pinamang, a Ghanaian student who sustained a gunshot to the face, has been scheduled for next month.

This is according to Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa visits Suzy Adwoa Pinamang in the UK and provides an update on her surgery. Photo credit: @S_OkudzetoAblak/X.

The politician shared the update after visiting Suzy at a London hospital.

Ablakwa, who represented President John Mahama at the Oxford Africa Conference, visited the student and was pleased to report that she was in high spirits and recovering well.

In a post on his social media platforms, the Foreign Affairs Minister stated that Suzy's doctors had conducted several tests since she arrived in the UK for eye surgery.

Ablakwa commended the staff of the Ghana High Commission in London for their exceptional care and support. He also expressed gratitude to Ibrahim Mahama for his kindness and support for Suzy Adwoa Pinamang’s treatment.

He urged Ghanaians to continue praying for Suzy’s speedy recovery, expressing confidence that God would see her through.

"Suzy’s doctors have conducted numerous tests following her gunshot injuries and have scheduled her surgery for next month. I am glad our courageous Suzy is in high spirits and doing very well. I commend the staff of the Ghana High Commission in London for their extraordinary care," he wrote.

"We continue to convey heartfelt appreciation to the incredibly kindhearted Ibrahim Mahama. Let’s keep praying for Suzy, God won’t let us down," he further added.

Ibrahim Mahama pays for Suzy Pinamang's surgery

Suzy Pinamang, a student at Bantama SDA SHS, was accidentally shot in the face by her schoolmate a couple of months ago.

Following the tragic incident, she took to social media to plead with Ibrahim Mahama, a renowned businessman and brother of Ghana's current president, and other wealthy citizens to come to her aid.

Upon viewing her emotional video, Ibrahim Mahama reached out to Suzy’s family through his aide, Rafik Mahama, to offer support.

Consequently, Suzy and her family were flown to Accra for an initial medical assessment. After that, she was flown to the UK to seek further treatment.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa's post about Suzy is below:

Ghanaians praise Ablakwa for update on Suzy

Ghanaians on social media who came across Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s post took to the comments section to praise him for the update.

@phenomenal_rosy said:

"This one in particular makes me so happy. Thanks to social media and smartphones, we heard of this incident, and help has been offered to her! She got a chance at life again. Such an unfortunate incident. I pray surgery goes well and she gets to continue her studies! So happy."

@ase_mango also said:

"For God and humanity. What a selfless leader. May God richly bless you. You will live long, Sir."

@ananse__kwaku commented:

"There is positivity in every negativity. There is an advantage in the word disadvantage. I think it will be right for the girl to continue her education there to get immediate medical care when necessary. This is not difficult for the country."

The mother of Suzy Adwoa Pinamang weeps after hearing the suspect in the shooting case was granted bail. Photo credit: Suzy Pinamang/TikTok.

Suspect in Suzy Pinamang's case granted bail

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that the SHS student who accidentally shot Suzy Pinamang in the face had been granted bail following his arrest.

The young boy was reportedly granted GH¢200,000 bail on April 30, 2025, in a decision by the court that has been heavily resisted by the victim's family.

According to an eyewitness, the lawyers of the young boy applied for bail at the High Court, which was granted, leading to the latest ruling in the matter.

