King Mswati III, the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini's visit to Ghana has stirred reactions online

Popular Ghanaian journalist Akua Sonto questioned the relevance of the visit on her show, leading to a flurry of reactions

Social media users, who took to the comments section of the video, have shared varied opinions on the views expressed by the Kasapa FM journalist

Ghanaian journalist Akua Sonto has set social media ablaze following her latest comments about the leader of the Kingdom of Eswatini, King Mswati III.

The Kasapa FM media personality, while speaking on her show on Thursday, June 26, raised questions regarding the relevance of King Mswati III's visit to Ghana.

Kasapa FM morning show host Akua Sonto questions the essence of King Mswati III's, visit to Ghana. Photo credit: @Akua Sonto/Facebook, @Opemsuo Radio/Facebook

The outspoken media personality, who seemed none too pleased about the decision by King Mswati III to visit Ghana, questioned the level of development achieved in Eswatini throughout the current monarch's 39-year reign.

She also criticised King Mswati III's extravagant display, arguing that his citizens are forced to seek better opportunities abroad due to the hardships they face in their own country.

Akua Sonto, therefore, wondered if the visit to Ghana by King Mswati III was to admire the country's rich culture or if he intends to support Ghana's development, something she believes King Mswati III has failed to do in his own country.

"This King, who has been warmly received in Ghana, go to his country and see the level of development there."

"His wives live comfortably, whereas his people are suffering. They do not practice democracy, in this vein, he is very rich. However, he does not use that money to help improve the lives of his people. If a king like this says he is visiting Ghana, I humbly ask if he is visiting us because of the beauty of our culture or if he has plans to support us, something he has not been able to do in his country", she said on the programme

At the time of filing this report, the video had racked up over 11,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Akua Sonto's King Mswati comments

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video, however, took exception to the comments made by the Kasapa FM presenter. Ghanaians in particular chided Akua Sonto, urging her to focus on the country's numerous problems

02/01/25 reacted:

"Is this really needed? We have issues here in Ghana, and a whole educated journalist is focusing on a country that has probably never spoken about or cared about Ghana. Konkonsa journalism."

Dt-dt indicated:

"Wish she could say the same about our politicians. She should speak out the same way here, because we are also in poverty, and our politicians are buying V8s."

patiencejeremy7 opined:

"Is this what we do to anyone who visits us? Eii. He is our guest ooo. Ei, this hospitality is bad ooo."

KWAKU GALAXY stated:

"Na ɛno nso fa Ghana ho ben? How does it concern us if there is no development in Swaziland? Does it put food on our table?"

Philip Ventures added:

"Ghana media houses are corrupt. Do you spend 90% of your salary on your family or the nation?"

Lil Win meets Eswatini native

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actor Lil Win was recently seen with a member of King Mswati III's entourage to Ghana.

Lil Win, together with director Jackson K Bentum, were captured in a brief conversation with the Eswatini native.

The comic actor was heard introducing the Eswatini native to Jackson K Bentum, who has been the brain behind some of Kumawood's biggest classics.

