Flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has offered financial advice to the youth.

The former Member of Parliament (MP) for the Assin Central constituency recently attended the 2025 Entrepreneurship Summit at the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) in Ho in the Volta Region of Ghana on Saturday, June 28, 2025.

At the summit, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong delivered a motivational speech to the university students interested in venturing into entrepreneurship after graduating from the institution.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful advised unmarried employed individuals to save seventy percent of their earnings to ensure financial stability and success in the future. He also advised married couples to save fifty percent of their income.

He said:

"It is not where you come from that determines your success. It is your dream and how you foresee the future or life. That determines your success. So if you want to be an entrepreneur today, you can start tonight. Whatever money your parents give to you, you should begin to save."

"I always tell friends that any person who is working and not married should be able to save seventy percent of their income. Those who are married couples should plan to save fifty percent of their income."

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong explained that some employed graduates quickly attempt to gain independence from their parents and seek romantic partners when they start earning salaries. He noted that such lifestyles were sometimes expensive.

The NPP flagbearer hopeful advised employed youth, excluding those who gain employment outside their regions, to continue staying at their parents' home for a minimum of five years and save money before moving out to get their own apartment.

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong noted that most individuals living with their parents were not paying hefty rent fees, unlike their independent colleagues, who spent 35% of their income on accommodation.

The video of Kennedy Agyapong advising the youth at the UHAS summit is below:

Kennedy's financial advice stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

amgpampii commented:

"He is speaking about when he was in the USA, so don’t be confused."

giftyboateng725 said:

"In this country, where graduate unemployment is taking over our lives, and you are here talking nonfa."

deitelkwesi wrote:

"70%? Why won't you eat, buy fuel, buy credit, or pay rent?"

mr.trendiest_ commented:

"Man wei kasa dodo. He thinks we are all the same, ong?"

Nigel Gaisie warns NPP over Kennedy's candidacy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Nigel Gaisie warned the NPP over Kennedy Agyapong's flagbearership candidacy bid.

The controversial prophet questioned why the former Assin Central MP would want to lead Ghana amid his past verbal attacks against churches and pastors in the country.

Nigel Gaisie also shared a doom prophecy about the NPP, which he claimed would come true if Kennedy Agyapong became the party's flagbearer.

