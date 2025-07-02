Amanda Danumbu, a final-year KNUST student, won the Redefine Possible: With the Next Generation International Women’s Day 2025 contest

She created the BP Abnormality Notifier, a web app that predicts blood pressure abnormalities and alerts users to seek early intervention

The app, built using Python, Scikit-learn, and Streamlit, showcased Danumbu’s innovative use of machine learning in health monitoring

Amanda Danumbu, a final-year student at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has gained international recognition for her innovative medical application.

The young inventor from the Department of Chemistry was named the winner of the Redefine Possible: With the Next Generation International Women’s Day (IWD) 2025 contest for creating something spectacular.

Amanda created a web application that predicts blood pressure abnormalities and helps users take proactive health measures. She called it the BP Abnormality Notifier.

Danumbu, who is specialising in Computational Chemistry, has always been fascinated by the intersection of science and technology.

Over the past few years, she has seamlessly integrated programming into her academic pursuits, and this fusion of skills culminated in the creation of her winning project, the BP Abnormality Notifier.

KNUST student explains blood pressure app

According to the tech wiz, the application uses machine learning algorithms, trained on various medical data, including haemoglobin levels, BMI, genetic pedigree coefficients, exercise habits, and family history of chronic conditions, to predict blood pressure issues.

One major advantage of the software is that it alerts its users when their blood pressure falls outside of the healthy range.

“I wanted to create a simple, effective tool for people to monitor their blood pressure and take action before things escalate,” Danumbu explained.

The BP Abnormality Notifier was reportedly built in two weeks. It features a sleek, user-friendly interface that makes it easy for users to track their health.

Danumbu’s project highlights her growing passion for applying AI to real-world problems. Her success also reflects the increasing role of technology in the medical field.

She has been celebrated by Ghanaians and her institution in multiple posts on social media:

Ghanaians congratulate student for blood pressure app

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians who came across the post on X. Some of the comments are below.

@WizzyBone01 commented:

"It’s impressive. But this is a technology that is in the system already."

@PhilipBrownBra1 wrote:

"All this innovations, we should ask ourselves where they end. Reports and documents of great ideas are rotten in libraries of tertiary institutions in Ghana. No policy to refine conceived ideas. I believe the @MoCTI_SL can help us incubate these ideas for national development."

@ISungnuma commented:

"She's buying love and that's literally the meaning of her name, Danumbu."

@kpakpotse wrote:

"The way my heart cut from the beginning erh! Congratulations to her anyway."

Ghanaian builds helicopter from scrap for healthcare

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian inventor designed a helicopter using scrap materials to address healthcare delivery challenges in rural regions.

The self-made aircraft was designed as a faster alternative to ambulances, reducing travel time to hospitals and other logistical challenges in hard-to-reach areas.

