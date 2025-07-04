Abraham Boafo was overwhelmed with emotions as he spoke about the ongoing conflict between ethnic groups in Nkwanta

The NDC Oti Regional Deputy Communications Officer accused prominent members of his party of not intervening in the conflict

Abraham Boafo also levelled some accusations against the police service for their alleged role in the ongoing crisis in Nkwanta

The NDC Oti Regional Deputy Communications Officer, Abraham Boafo, has expressed frustration over the renewed ethnic conflict in the Nkwanta-South Municipality.

In a recent interview with Neat FM, the prominent NDC communicator broke down in tears over the level of destruction that has ensued in Nkwanta since the ethnic clashes restarted. He sympathised with the victims of the ongoing conflict and their families.

Abraham Boafo shared that he had suffered significant losses since the conflict resumed. According to him, his house was completely burnt down, and he had lost both grandparents from the violence ensuing in the municipality.

The NDC Oti Regional Communications Officer stated that more than 20 deaths had been recorded in Keri, a town located within the Nkwanta South Municipality, in the last week. He recounted the root cause of the ongoing ethnic conflict.

NDC executive blames officials for Nkwanta conflict

Boafo also blamed the current Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, and the Nkwanta South MCE, Joseph Awal Antwi, for failing to prevent the losses he had suffered.

He claimed that both individuals ignored his pleas when he called them to request protection for his family and house after receiving a tip-off that some armed men were heading to his home to burn it down.

The NDC executive noted that it took the intervention of some military personnel to prevent further chaos in his residence and questioned their inability to ensure peace and security in the various communities.

He said he called the Regional Minister to bring more military reinforcements into the municipality to curb the violence. However, he informed him that there were already 400 military personnel stationed there.

The NDC Oti Regional Communications Officer noted that many people had fled the conflict, with most communities abandoned due to the massive destruction.

Abraham Boafo also accused the NDC's leadership in Accra of lying about the situation in the Nkwanta South Municipality whenever they received inquiries from people.

He also accused some police personnel of collaborating with some violent groups to promote the attacks and inhumane treatment of people from particular ethnic groups.

Scores dead in renewed clashes in Nkwanta

Renewed clashes between the Akyode and Challa communities in the Nkwanta-South Municipality erupted on June 25, 2025.

The clashes have claimed many lives, including that of a final-year student of Nkwanta Senior High School. Several others, including two female day students, were injured after sustaining gunshot wounds.

All public and private schools in the town have been closed by the Ghana Education Service (GES) to protect the lives of students and teachers.

The Nkwanta Senior High School was among those affected, with arrangements for police escorts to ensure the students’ safe passage home.

