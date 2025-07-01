The death toll in the ethnic conflict between the Akyode and Challa communities in Nkwanta has risen to seven

The conflict, which escalated on June 25, 2025, also left several others injured, including two female day students

Local authorities and the community are calling for government intervention as the situation remains tense

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The death toll in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the Akyode and Challa communities in Nkwanta has risen to seven, with many residents fleeing their homes in fear of further violence.

This was after five additional deaths were recorded on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in the Nkwanta-South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Renewed ethnic conflict in Nkwanta forces residents to flee, leading the town to become a ghost town as the death toll rises to seven. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The individuals who unfortunately lost their lives in the conflict included a final-year student of Nkwanta Senior High School.

Aside from the rising death toll, several others, including two female day students, have sustained injuries.

The clashes have reportedly left the town in a state of turmoil, with many describing it as a "ghost town."

The renewed violence has caused widespread displacement, with many residents abandoning their homes and businesses.

The situation on the ground remains tense, with fears of further clashes and increased violence, according to media reports.

Nkwanta residents appeal for government intervention

There are growing calls for authorities to intervene and restore peace to the area. The situation in Nkwanta remains volatile, with many residents anxiously awaiting a resolution to the conflict.

They said the clashes have resulted in significant disruption to daily life, with social and economic activities grinding to a halt following the renewed ethnic conflict.

The local authorities are working to restore order and ensure the safety of residents.

The situation in Nkwanta remains fluid, with ongoing efforts to address the root causes of the conflict and prevent further violence.

The community is rallying together to support those affected by the clashes and work towards a peaceful resolution.

In line with this, the chief of Kpassa, Ubor Konja Tasan, has urged the feuding factions to exercise restraint and play an active role in resolving the conflict in the area.

“We have to prove that it was easy for people of all ethnic groups to live together in harmony to satisfy their common aspirations,” he reportedly said.

Oti Regional Minister visits Nkwanta conflict area

Meanwhile, the Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, has reportedly visited the area to commiserate with victims and affected families.

The minister also appealed to the feuding factions to allow peace to prevail and end the conflict.

He expressed deep concern that the ongoing conflict has endangered the peace, safety, and prosperity of the citizens, while also obstructing the region's development.

Read the post below:

Ghanaians share concerns over Nkwanta conflict

Ghanaians on social media have shared their concerns over the renewed conflict in the Nkwanta area of the Oti Region.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Akaonyewetara Benjamin said:

"My peaceful and sweet Nkwanta is now turning to a drone and a warzone because of a lack of love and Oneness. As a Nigerian living in Nkwanta. I pray 4 peace, unity and understanding among them because the person wey killed him no be Odogwu oh. It's an Igbo adage. He who kills his brother is not a strong man."

@Hardinton Saba Adzifome also said:

"Where is the military? A small group of people shouldn't hold the whole Town hostage. Step in to bring things under control."

@Nandzo Ganiew commented:

"This is going to affect health programs' implementation as no health worker will risk their life by going to the field."

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, meets with the members of the Kusaug Traditional Council over the Bawku conflict. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

Otumfuo engages feuding factions in Bawku conflict

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, continued mediation talks with the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict on June 30, 2025.

The meeting, which included the Kusaug Traditional Council and the IGP, was part of ongoing efforts to bring peace to Bawku.

The Asantehene, known for his peace efforts in conflict-prone areas like Dagbon, reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the Bawku dispute.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh